Back by popular demand, Zia Records has brought back its Zia DayZ sales for a second consecutive year. From Friday, Sept. 9, through Sept. 11, Zia’s eight stores in the Valley, Las Vegas and Tucson will host deals ranging from 20% off of almost everything in-store and online, goodie bag giveaways, triple Zia Rewards Points, limited edition Zia merchandise and exclusive vinyl releases.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO