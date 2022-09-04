ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycbs4.com

Gators go from being unranked to top 15

The week 2 AP Poll is out and not only did the Gators secure a spot, they made their way into the top 15. The Gators enter the rankings at 12 on this week's poll after being unranked at the start of the season. This comes after Florida's three-point win over the originally 7th ranked team Utah this past Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Buchhloz High School football has two UF Commitments

Buchholz High School football is having two players commit to UF and their coach couldn't be more excited. Quarterback Creed Whittemore and tight end Gavin Hill are both committing to UF. Head coach Mark Whittmore says UF will be getting some incredible players on their squad, he says both players...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Eastside High School football senior passes away

Gainesville — An Eastside High School senior passed away over the weekend, an Alachua County Public Schools spokesperson said. The spokesperson says the student died from natural causes. The Buchholz football team offered a message of support. Eastside is scheduled to host Buchholz Friday night at seven PM. A...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Gainesville, FL
Football
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Utah Football
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Utah State
mycbs4.com

Local law enforcement agencies enforce median safety ordinances

Alachua County, FL — Law enforcement agencies in our area continue to ban pedestrians from standing in Alachua County roadway medians for safety reasons. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies recently arrested a 37-year-old woman for standing on a median in West Newberry Road. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Kaley Behl...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Couple accused of starving horses

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Agriculture Unit arrested Mercedees Cox, 25, and Tyler Hanners, 28, for aggravated animal cruelty. MCSO says on Wednesday, August 31st they received an anonymous call that two horses were being starved at a residence in Ocala. When officers arrived at the home, they observed two horses: Cinnamon, 8, and Broadway, 18, who appeared to be severely malnourished.
OCALA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
mycbs4.com

County commissioners pass motion to start study on inclusionary zoning

Alachua County, FL — Alachua County Commissioners unanimously passed a motion to start defining the scope and cost of Florida Housing Coalition doing a feasibility study in the county regarding inclusionary zoning. Commissioners will also look into how Tallahassee and Leon County are handling inclusionary zoning. How to create...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Abandoned building in flames in Ocala

Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to wildfire at the 4400 block of NW Blitchton Road around 12:58pm today. OFR says when they arrived there was smoke coming from behind trees and an empty building. OFR discovered an abandoned building in flames located behind the trees. OFR says there were no...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

ACPS board passes a gun safety resolution

In a 4-0 vote the Alachua County Public School (ACPS) board passed a resolution to inform parents about the importance of securing guns safely and parents legal obligations to the safety of minors. "I went from tears of despair, of hearing the stories and the resolution that we all know...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Offnese
mycbs4.com

Road safety improvements in Alachua County

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) plans to begin working on U.S 41 (State Road 45) this week. Some of the improvements are milling, resurfacing, lighting, and highway signage. FDOT says they also plan to add a right turning lane at Oak View Middle School onto Southwest 15th Avenue in...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Driver suffers fatal injuries from crash in Levy County

The Florida Highway Patrol says a box truck was traveling north on County Road 345 earlier today when a Buick SUV traveling north on US 27 Alt collided with the semi-truck at the intersection of CR-345 and US 27. FHP says, the driver of the Buick is a 71-year-old male...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mycbs4.com

12 families displaced after tree falls on apartment building in Ocala

Twelve families are without a home after a tree fell on an apartment building in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue received a call for help just after 8 p.m. on Saturday. The department said the tree, which appeared to be in the process of being cut, had limbs piercing through the building's roof.

Comments / 0

Community Policy