Gators go from being unranked to top 15
The week 2 AP Poll is out and not only did the Gators secure a spot, they made their way into the top 15. The Gators enter the rankings at 12 on this week's poll after being unranked at the start of the season. This comes after Florida's three-point win over the originally 7th ranked team Utah this past Saturday.
Buchhloz High School football has two UF Commitments
Buchholz High School football is having two players commit to UF and their coach couldn't be more excited. Quarterback Creed Whittemore and tight end Gavin Hill are both committing to UF. Head coach Mark Whittmore says UF will be getting some incredible players on their squad, he says both players...
Eastside High School football senior passes away
Gainesville — An Eastside High School senior passed away over the weekend, an Alachua County Public Schools spokesperson said. The spokesperson says the student died from natural causes. The Buchholz football team offered a message of support. Eastside is scheduled to host Buchholz Friday night at seven PM. A...
City of Gainesville proposal aims to offer second chance to former inmates
Under a new proposal by the City of Gainesville, some businesses would not be able to reject job applicants based on their past arrests. Business owners have a chance to hear more about it during a roundtable discussion with city leaders on Thursday. Vicki Gervickas serves as the Director of...
Parents express concerns about availability of textbooks' physical copies at schools
Gainesville, FL — Parents of 10th grade students at Gainesville High School say they do not have a physical copy of an Algebra 2 textbook. “He's been struggling with this class because of the lack of the textbook," Aly Anderson said her son Jasper takes an algebra honors course. Not having a hard copy of the book has made studying harder.
"Your dog ripped my eye out," body camera footage shows Terrell Bradley saying
Gainesville — At 2:16 PM Gainesville Police announced they will be holding a press conference related to the investigation of Terrell Bradley. The press conference was scheduled to begin at 4 PM. On July 10th Police say they tried pull Terrell Bradley over for running a stop sign. During...
Local law enforcement agencies enforce median safety ordinances
Alachua County, FL — Law enforcement agencies in our area continue to ban pedestrians from standing in Alachua County roadway medians for safety reasons. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies recently arrested a 37-year-old woman for standing on a median in West Newberry Road. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Kaley Behl...
Couple accused of starving horses
The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Agriculture Unit arrested Mercedees Cox, 25, and Tyler Hanners, 28, for aggravated animal cruelty. MCSO says on Wednesday, August 31st they received an anonymous call that two horses were being starved at a residence in Ocala. When officers arrived at the home, they observed two horses: Cinnamon, 8, and Broadway, 18, who appeared to be severely malnourished.
Body Camera footage shows when Gainesville Police K9 injured Terrell Bradley
Gainesville — After weeks of refusing to show people what happened, Gainesville Police released edited body camera footage of Terrell Bradley's traffic stop and arrest, revealing how he got injured by a police K9. A sworn complaint says an officer tried to pull Bradley over on July 10th for...
County commissioners pass motion to start study on inclusionary zoning
Alachua County, FL — Alachua County Commissioners unanimously passed a motion to start defining the scope and cost of Florida Housing Coalition doing a feasibility study in the county regarding inclusionary zoning. Commissioners will also look into how Tallahassee and Leon County are handling inclusionary zoning. How to create...
Abandoned building in flames in Ocala
Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to wildfire at the 4400 block of NW Blitchton Road around 12:58pm today. OFR says when they arrived there was smoke coming from behind trees and an empty building. OFR discovered an abandoned building in flames located behind the trees. OFR says there were no...
ACPS board passes a gun safety resolution
In a 4-0 vote the Alachua County Public School (ACPS) board passed a resolution to inform parents about the importance of securing guns safely and parents legal obligations to the safety of minors. "I went from tears of despair, of hearing the stories and the resolution that we all know...
Road safety improvements in Alachua County
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) plans to begin working on U.S 41 (State Road 45) this week. Some of the improvements are milling, resurfacing, lighting, and highway signage. FDOT says they also plan to add a right turning lane at Oak View Middle School onto Southwest 15th Avenue in...
Parents arrested after three-year-old child dies from shooting self with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) arrested Wednesday the parents of a three-year-old child who shot himself with a gun before shortly passing away from his injuries. Ledrick Lataurus Ferguson, 48, a seven-time convicted felon, revealed he had two firearms that he knowingly left in the open,...
After fatal shooting, father says kids should have watched 3-year-old better, Police say
Gainesville — On August 24th a three-year-old boy died after shooting himself with his father's gun, Police say. Ledrick Ferguson and Kayla Carter, the boy's parents, went to the store, and left two guns in an unlocked case, within reach of three kids under 10, an arrest report says.
Driver suffers fatal injuries from crash in Levy County
The Florida Highway Patrol says a box truck was traveling north on County Road 345 earlier today when a Buick SUV traveling north on US 27 Alt collided with the semi-truck at the intersection of CR-345 and US 27. FHP says, the driver of the Buick is a 71-year-old male...
12 families displaced after tree falls on apartment building in Ocala
Twelve families are without a home after a tree fell on an apartment building in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue received a call for help just after 8 p.m. on Saturday. The department said the tree, which appeared to be in the process of being cut, had limbs piercing through the building's roof.
