Ironton Tribune
Georgia Triplett
Georgia Arlene (Blair) Triplett, 64, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. Georgia was born Oct. 6, 1957, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky; a daughter to the late John LeRoy, Blair Sr. and Martha Church-Blair. Georgia was...
Ironton Tribune
Restaurant with prohibition theme finds home in Ironton
Patties & Pints, a prohibition-themed restaurant with a first location in Portsmouth, is one of the newest additions to Lawrence County restaurants. Located in the former home of The End Zone at 211 Adams St. in Ironton, the eatery has mainly black and white décor related to prohibition across its newly painted walls of the same colors.
Ironton Tribune
New 4-H instructor to teach STEM, life skills
With a new school year underway, students at several schools in Lawrence County will see a new face this fall. Zoie Clay started as program assistant for Lawrence County 4-H on Aug. 15 and will be working with local schools on youth development and STEM education. Clay said she is...
Ironton Tribune
Revival leads off busy fall events season
The Ohio River Revival will make its return to Ironton’s riverfront on Saturday, the first of many events lined up for the region for the fall season. Organized and founded by Bob Delong, this year’s event will feature 14 bands and Delong says it will be “the biggest ever.”
Ironton Tribune
Husted announces new broadband infrastructure training program
RIO GRANDE — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, announced last week the launch of the newly designed “Broadband Infrastructure Training Program” at Buckeye Hills Career Center in Rio Grande. Students will go through an approximately 12-week interactive learning...
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Plenty of options for fall
Labor Day has come and gone and, though there’s still a few weeks to go, the fall season is pretty much here. But the end of summer does not mean that you and your family have to start spending weekends at home or indoors. As the front page of today’s paper shows, there is a plethora of events and activities planned for fall.
Ironton Tribune
Artist builds community through color
Story Dawn Nolan | Photography Shannon Shank, Submitted. At just 23 years old, Ashland native Madeline Tipton is making a name for herself as an artist and business owner. She started her company, The Tipton Creative, in April 2021, and since then, she has painted more than two dozen murals around the area — in local businesses, public spaces and private residences.
