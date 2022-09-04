Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Twin Tower replicas to be displayed for local 9/11 memorial event
POCATELLO — Local veterans are preparing to display three Twin Tower replicas at Sunday’s 9/11 memorial event at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building. Miguel Dominic, an Army veteran living in Pocatello who had the idea to build the replicas, explained the towers were built by Gateway Habitat for Humanity Builders. All of the replicas were built by veterans. Dominic, who is originally from New York, described the feeling of having the models in Pocatello. ...
With new facility good to go, Pocatello is ready to host Twin Falls
Dre Contreras admits he felt nervous. When he took the field last week in Nampa, ready to guide his Pocatello team through its first drive against Ridgevue, he felt a little uncomfortable. He had broken his leg several months earlier, which kept him on the shelf most of the summer, and he hadn’t played in a game since last fall. Even Poky coach Dave Spillett wasn’t sure if Contreras should play. Spillett knew Contreras was all but ready, but in his head, he went back...
Inkom Village MountainFest set for Saturday
POCATELLO — Inkom Village MountainFest Harvest and Music Festival will be held at Pebble Creek Ski Area on Saturday. Dana Barrow Kmetz, marketing and guest services officer at Pebble Creek, explained that the festival is a yearly fundraiser for the Inkom Village Revitalization Commission, which is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the Inkom area. “They’re working on making Inkom feel more like a ski town,” she said. “They’re...
HS Scores 9/8: Poky girls clip Century, Century boys top Pocatello
GIRLS SOCCER Pocatello 1, Century 0 In their first 4A District 5 game, the Thunder’s goal came from sophomore Lexi Wells, who scored on an assist from junior Holly Buffat. Poky improves to 6-2-1, while Century moves to 3-2. BOYS SOCCER ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In new HS FB media poll, Blackfoot and Pocatello move up in 4A
It’s still early in the season, but Class 4A football in Southeast Idaho is shaping up to be competitive. After both clubs won last weekend, Blackfoot and Pocatello moved up in the new media poll, the Broncos at No. 2 and the Thunder at No. 5. Elsewhere in the poll, Highland dropped out of the 5A rankings following its first 0-2 start in six years, and West Side stayed at the top of the 2A rankings. Aberdeen, 2-0 on the year, also cracked the 2A...
Chubbuck woman injured in two-vehicle wreck
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on September 7, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. in Fort Hall, Idaho. A 26 year old male from Blackfoot, Idaho, was attempting to back a 2005 Pontiac G6 out of a driveway on US Highway 91, near milepost 85. A 25 year old female from Chubbuck, Idaho, was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse southbound on US91. The Mitsubishi struck the Pontiac. All occupants from both vehicles were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The southbound lane of US91 was blocked for approximately 1.5 hours.
Idaho State Journal
Local Scout District invites parents and youth to open house and joining night event Wednesday
POCATELLO — As part of a campaign to grow membership and share information, the Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America invites parents and youth to attend a special open house and joining night Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pocatello Scout Office located at 2306 Pocatello Creek Road.
Local restaurant set to reopen Friday following August kitchen fire
POCATELLO — A local restaurant is set to officially reopen Friday after a fire forced its temporary closure last month. For the first time since a fire broke out in the kitchen on Aug. 3, Abracadabra’s at 1151 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, says general manager Deviny Swain. “We are just really excited to be back and involved in the community,” Swain said. “We...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pocatello man charged with murder makes initial appearance in court
A Pocatello man charged with first-degree murder of an Idaho Falls resident made his first appearance in court Tuesday. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office charged Mark Bent, 41, after he reportedly shot and killed 23-year-old Nikolas Bird in Idaho Falls. Teleconferencing from the Bonneville County Jail, Bent made his initial appearance at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon. Judge Steven Gardner appointed a public defender from the Bonneville County...
Raging wildfire near Chubbuck has already consumed 100 acres
Firefighters are battling a growing wildfire northeast of Chubbuck. The blaze ignited in the 2 1/2 Mile Road area around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and has already consumed about 100 acres, authorities said. Emergency responders have shut down 2 1/2 Mile Road because of the blaze and the public should stay away until the fire has been extinguished. ...
Evacuations underway on Fort Hall Reservation as fire surpasses 1,000 acres
An out-of-control wildfire resulted in evacuations on Thursday evening on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported. The evacuation of residents on Ross Fork Road between the canal crossing and Sand Road began around 6:30 p.m. as the wildfire grew to over 1,000 acres and began threatening nearby homes, the tribes said. The evacuees were asked to go to the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel until the fire is no longer a threat. ...
Runaway local juvenile located and returned safely home
UPDATE Mr. Cottrell has been located and returned safely home. ORIGINAL STORY Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies continue to search for runaway juvenile Merrick Cottrell. Merrick is 15 years old, approximately 5’10” tall, 200 pounds, with dark hair and was last seen at his Ammon residence around midnight July 14. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Merrick Cottrell is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200 or submit tips to East Idaho Crime Stoppers online at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Flying Y' System Interchange detour begins tonight
POCATELLO — Beginning tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 10 p.m., the northwest ramp of the System Interchange at Pocatello will be closed for construction. The closure will allow the ramp to be lowered prior to beginning bridge construction. Motorists traveling north on I-15 wishing to proceed west on I-86 toward Chubbuck will be detoured through the Northgate Interchange. The closure and detour will remain for approximately three weeks until the new ramp is completed. ...
Police: Local woman arrested after throwing beer bottles at bartenders
POCATELLO — A 38-year-old local woman was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault after police say she threw beer bottles at bartenders at a local bar on Sept. 2. Stacie Marie Dye, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged with the two felonies following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:47 p.m. Pocatello police were dispatched to the First National Bar in downtown Pocatello for the report of...
Idaho State Journal
Woman airlifted to PMC following one-vehicle crash on local highway
A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after a one-vehicle wreck earlier this week in Oneida County. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 38 between Malad and Holbrook when the adult female driver lost control of her car and the vehicle overturned, authorities said.
Authorities: Deputies arrest local fugitive in possession of meth, fentanyl and gun
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 32-year-old Justin Blaine Haddon of Bonneville County on Friday after finding him in possession of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl and a Handgun. Just after 7 p.m., Dispatch received a call that Mr. Haddon was on foot near 1st St. and Ammon Rd., followed by an update that Haddon was near the gas station at Ammon and Lincoln Rd. Deputies were familiar with Haddon, who was wanted for...
Comments / 0