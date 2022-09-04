Vasily Espindola’s first tackle football game
Grand Junction, CO ( KREX ) – The Grand Valley Football League had its first game today. Vasily Espindola who is known by some for competing at football combines and his flag football play, suited up for the first time to play tackle football.
