Post Register
Ammon Bundy says running for governor more important than fighting St. Luke's lawsuit
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ammon Bundy says his campaign to become Idaho's next governor is more important than showing up to court after St. Luke's Health System filed a civil lawsuit against him earlier this year. Bundy and his supporters were protesting what they called was a "medical kidnapping"...
Post Register
Children's drag show sparks controversy at Boise Pride Festival
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Pride Fest is responding to criticism of its scheduled children's drag show happening this weekend. On Wednesday, Zions Bank announced it is withdrawing its participation from the event, saying it was unaware of the event's activities involving children. "When we committed to our sponsorship...
Post Register
Boise Pride says it's postponing children's drag show due to increased safety concerns
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Pride Fest says it's postponing its drag show featuring children due to increased safety concerns. Pride organizers say the decision was "very difficult." "While the vast majority of our sponsors and supporters have voiced their support for the Boise Pride Festival and the Drag...
Post Register
Fire erupts at Boise apartment complex
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Fire crews are on scene of a large apartment complex fire in Boise. Reports indicate the fire is at 1140 S. Colorado Avenue, which is near Boise State University. Twitter user @pschweds uploaded video showing firefighters rescuing people from the second floor.
Post Register
Ustick Dental Office hosting free day of dentistry
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ustick Dental Office, sponsors and volunteers will provide free extractions and cleanings on Friday, Nov. 4 in Boise. Starting at 8 a.m., Dr. Rigby and his volunteers will treat pre-scheduled and walk-in appointments until 4 p.m.
Post Register
Crashes on I-84 have been cleared
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The numerous crashes on eastbound I-84 between Nampa and Meridian have been cleared.
Post Register
Ogden and Gessel prepare for LDS missions this month
GARFIELD — The Rigby South Stake Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a “Fall into Service” activity 1 p.m. — 8 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the stake center. There will be several opportunities available including tying quilts, painting toys, braiding jump ropes, and crocheting around edges of bibs and burp cloths. You are welcome to attend all day or come when you have a few extra minutes to spare. Ages 8 and older are invited to the event.
Post Register
Four Corners Fire grows to 13,000 acres
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Four Corners Fire burning 6 miles west of Lake Cascade has grown to 13,645 acres. Fire operations were completed on the eastern flank to protect properties along West Mountain Road. Mop up operations are ongoing. Steep, rugged terrain, deep duff, and thick brush create...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Storylines for Week 3
First look at storylines for Week 3 football games.
Post Register
The Annis Highway may see upgrade funding soon
After several years of waiting, the Idaho Department of Transportation has offered Jefferson County a possible opening to begin the project which will improve and widen the Annis Highway. On August 22, Interim Road and Bridge Administrator Mike Carter presented the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners with an agreement with...
Post Register
Pocatello man charged with murder makes initial appearance in court
A Pocatello man charged with first-degree murder of an Idaho Falls resident made his first appearance in court Tuesday. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office charged Mark Bent, 41, after he reportedly shot and killed 23-year-old Nikolas Bird. Teleconferencing from the Bonneville County Jail, Bent made his initial appearance at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.
Post Register
After record heat, strong winds moving through the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — After record-breaking heat on Wednesday, the Treasure Valley is seeing some strong winds move through the area. The National Weather Service issued a dust storm advisory for much of the area. In Star, visibility was reduced to less than a quarter of a mile. Gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible and some areas are under severe thunderstorm warnings.
Post Register
Human West Nile virus detected in Canyon County resident
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The West Nile virus has reached Canyon County. Southwest District Health said on Thursday that the virus has been confirmed in a resident -- the first such human case of the year in the district. West Nile virus is a potentially serious illness that is...
Post Register
Blackfoot to bring in professional services to revitalize downtown
The city of Blackfoot will soon bring on professional services in engineering and design work as a part of an initiative to revitalize the downtown, bringing more business and foot traffic to the area. “One of the big initiatives is to morph the downtown into, not just (somewhere) to go...
Post Register
Fire forces evacuations in Sawtooth Forest
BOISE — Roughly 200 people were told to evacuate and sheriff's deputies were trying to track down campers and other recreationists after a wildfire exploded in the Sawtooth National Forest during the holiday weekend. Lightning sparked the Ross Fork Fire on Aug, 14, but Sunday's hot, dry weather and...
Post Register
Clark County public administrator arrested for murder in killing of Las Vegas reporter
Police have arrested Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on suspicion of murder in the killing of veteran Las Vegas reporter Jeff German. Telles was arrested by the LVMPD Wednesday night and booked into Clark County Detention Center. While police have not publicly commented on the arrest, an event number...
Post Register
Clark County begins to welcome a new season
DUBOIS — Dubois buzzing with activities during this new month. High temperatures with bright, sunshiny days, followed by cool evenings make for the wonderful potatoes that this part of our state’s known for. Loads of hay come into Dubois regularly now as it is taken to the hay processing plant on the east side of town. There are also truckloads of grain that are sent by railroad from Dubois. Hunting season is in full swing with archery hunters all around the county. Many local folks as well as those from other places are seeking to fill their hunting tags by bagging big game for winter food. Campers and other outdoor enthusiasts are still heading for the hills at Birch Creek, Medicine Lodge, Spencer, Kilgore and such places.
