DUBOIS — Dubois buzzing with activities during this new month. High temperatures with bright, sunshiny days, followed by cool evenings make for the wonderful potatoes that this part of our state’s known for. Loads of hay come into Dubois regularly now as it is taken to the hay processing plant on the east side of town. There are also truckloads of grain that are sent by railroad from Dubois. Hunting season is in full swing with archery hunters all around the county. Many local folks as well as those from other places are seeking to fill their hunting tags by bagging big game for winter food. Campers and other outdoor enthusiasts are still heading for the hills at Birch Creek, Medicine Lodge, Spencer, Kilgore and such places.

DUBOIS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO