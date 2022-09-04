Read full article on original website
Ogden and Gessel prepare for LDS missions this month
GARFIELD — The Rigby South Stake Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a “Fall into Service” activity 1 p.m. — 8 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the stake center. There will be several opportunities available including tying quilts, painting toys, braiding jump ropes, and crocheting around edges of bibs and burp cloths. You are welcome to attend all day or come when you have a few extra minutes to spare. Ages 8 and older are invited to the event.
The Annis Highway may see upgrade funding soon
After several years of waiting, the Idaho Department of Transportation has offered Jefferson County a possible opening to begin the project which will improve and widen the Annis Highway. On August 22, Interim Road and Bridge Administrator Mike Carter presented the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners with an agreement with...
Clark County public administrator arrested for murder in killing of Las Vegas reporter
Police have arrested Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on suspicion of murder in the killing of veteran Las Vegas reporter Jeff German. Telles was arrested by the LVMPD Wednesday night and booked into Clark County Detention Center. While police have not publicly commented on the arrest, an event number...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Storylines for Week 3
First look at storylines for Week 3 football games.
Evacuations underway on Fort Hall Reservation as fire surpasses 1,000 acres
An out-of-control wildfire resulted in evacuations on Thursday evening on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported. The evacuation of residents on Ross Fork Road between the canal crossing and Sand Road began around 6:30 p.m. as the wildfire grew to over 1,000 acres and began threatening nearby homes, the tribes said. The evacuees were asked to go to the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel until the fire is no longer a threat.
Clark County begins to welcome a new season
DUBOIS — Dubois buzzing with activities during this new month. High temperatures with bright, sunshiny days, followed by cool evenings make for the wonderful potatoes that this part of our state’s known for. Loads of hay come into Dubois regularly now as it is taken to the hay processing plant on the east side of town. There are also truckloads of grain that are sent by railroad from Dubois. Hunting season is in full swing with archery hunters all around the county. Many local folks as well as those from other places are seeking to fill their hunting tags by bagging big game for winter food. Campers and other outdoor enthusiasts are still heading for the hills at Birch Creek, Medicine Lodge, Spencer, Kilgore and such places.
Blackfoot to bring in professional services to revitalize downtown
The city of Blackfoot will soon bring on professional services in engineering and design work as a part of an initiative to revitalize the downtown, bringing more business and foot traffic to the area. “One of the big initiatives is to morph the downtown into, not just (somewhere) to go...
