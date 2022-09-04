Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BYU Newsnet
BYU men’s basketball releases final 2022-2023 schedule
BYU’s final season in the WCC is now set with men’s basketball announcing its official schedule Wednesday morning. BYU’s season opener will be an exhibition match against the Ottawa Spirit on Nov. 2. The regular season will then tip off against Idaho State in Provo on Nov. 7. This will be the first matchup for the Cougars against the Bengals in the Mark Pope era.
BYU Newsnet
Universe Sports Talk — Previewing BYU/Baylor with the Baylor Lariat
Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) is joined by Baylor Lariat Sports Editor Michael Haag (@michaelhaag_) to preview Saturday’s BYU/Baylor showdown. Could this be the best game in the country this week? Will BYU get revenge for last year’s meeting in Waco? How will Baylor fare against the high altitude, late night kickoff and rowdy BYU faithful? Available wherever you get your podcasts.
BYU Newsnet
Utah’s heat wave: BYU’s measures, road buckles, early school dismissals
Temperatures across the state of Utah continue to reach high levels, causing portion of I-15 to buckle and some school districts to send their students home early. Multiple cities and areas in Utah were listed in a heat advisory or excessive heat warning this week and although the heat wave is expected to be over Wednesday evening, temperatures might not be decreasing as dramatically as it was initially predicted.
BYU Newsnet
BYU West Campus officially opens to fine arts students
The BYU West Campus Central Building opened its doors to fine arts students last week as construction preparation began for the replacement of the Franklin S. Harris Fine Arts Center building. According to BYU’s University Communications, in June 2022, the BYU Board of Trustees approved a design for a new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BYU Newsnet
President and Sister Worthen invite BYU students to make choices with an eternal perspective
President Kevin J. Worthen and Sister Peggy Worthen invited students to trust in the Lord’s way and gaining confidence in decision making in their devotional address on Sept. 6. Sister Worthen began her address with a story about a rabbi and the Prophet Elijah. “It is a natural tendency...
BYU Newsnet
Local air quality experts call on students to help reduce emissions
Local environmental researchers and policymakers are encouraging students to cut down on emissions wherever possible to reduce air pollution. For a transient population like university students who largely live in rented apartments and homes, reducing vehicle emissions may be the best option for improving air quality during their time in Provo.
BYU Newsnet
Police Beat: Sept. 2-6
Sept. 2 — A laptop was reported stolen at the Heritage Central building. Sept. 1 — Property theft was reported near 1100 North and Lakeshore Drive. Sept. 1 — Property theft was reported near 00 West and Center Street. Sept. 1 — Property theft was reported near...
BYU Newsnet
Orem Temple fire investigation: ATF offers $5K reward for info
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering up to a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals involved in the Orem Utah Temple fire on July 25. The Orem Police Department first responded to the fire after...
Comments / 0