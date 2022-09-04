BYU’s final season in the WCC is now set with men’s basketball announcing its official schedule Wednesday morning. BYU’s season opener will be an exhibition match against the Ottawa Spirit on Nov. 2. The regular season will then tip off against Idaho State in Provo on Nov. 7. This will be the first matchup for the Cougars against the Bengals in the Mark Pope era.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO