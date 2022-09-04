Read full article on original website
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Update: Perimeter Holds but Interior Burning Continues
(Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,037 acres) Hot temperatures are expected to persist for the next several days. Although there has been no perimeter growth across the Ammon and Campbell fires for several days, interior burning of litter and heavier ground fuels across the forest floor will continue to produce smoke. The current stable weather conditions will keep the smoke from moving out of the area, so similar conditions are expected with the smoke accumulating along the Trinity River in the morning and lifting in the late afternoon each day. Firefighters continue to patrol the perimeter of the fire, coordinating with the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) to identify the remaining hot areas near the control lines. Wildland crews are also continue to remove hazard trees that could impact the road systems throughout the fire area.
State Awards $5 Million Grant for Forest Health and Wildfire Resilience in Petrolia and Salmon Creek
CAL FIRE has entered into a nearly $5 million grant agreement with the Humboldt County Resource Conservation District (HCRCD) to implement the Mattole and Salmon Creek Forest Health and Wildfire Resilience Project across 1,022 acres of forest and grasslands near Petrolia and Salmon Creek by early 2026. The project is designed to enhance forest health at the landscape level in the Mattole and Salmon Creek watersheds, ensuring that the areas treated will help meet emissions reduction targets of the California Climate Investment (CCI) program while critically reducing wildfire risk and contributing to the safety of local residents.
Nursing Fawns Caught on Game Camera in Trinity County
A game camera near the Mad River along just east of the Trinity/Humboldt County line caught a doe with two nursing fawns. Thanks to RHBB reader, Christina Giltzow for the video.
Medieval Festival of Courage Coming to Blue Lake October 1-2
This is a press release from Coastal Grove Charter School:. The Medieval Festival of Courage is coming to Blue Lake Horse Arena, 210 Chartin Road, near Perigot Park in Blue Lake, CA on October 1st and 2nd from 10am-5pm. On Saturday morning, the first 200 children will walk the village tour to meet the characters and receive special gifts.
Photography by Neil Gilchrist Showing at Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center
This is a press release from the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center:. During September and October, photographs by Neil Gilchrist will be on display at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center. Shows featuring local art and photography are sponsored by Friends of the Arcata Marsh. The Interpretive Center, located at 569 South G Street in Arcata, is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Mondays from 1 to 5 p.m. Masking rules follow Humboldt County recommendations: currently, masks are strongly recommended but not required inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
1 Death, 8 New Hospitalizations, Moderna Boosters Available Friday
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident aged 80 or older. Eight new hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 30s, four in their 60s, one in their 70s and two aged 80 or older. An additional 158 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were...
Extremely Low-Flying Air Force Planes Startle People and Animals
Video of the second plane passing overhead near the Mendocino/Humboldt County border. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the embedded video. [Courtesy of Heather Ellis]. Multiple low-flying US Air Force planes yesterday, September 7, may have been operating in our area against policy, according to Lauren Schmitt of...
FireWatch: fire scorched van overnight in southern Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An overnight fire is extinguished in southern Josephine County, leaving a burned van for the Sheriff's Office to investigate. Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says it turned a scorched Ford van over to Sheriff's deputies after it extinguished the burning auto along Highway 199 about midway between Cave Junction and O'Brien.
Kimberley White Kicks Off Arcata Council Bid on Friday
City Council candidate Kimberley White will kick off her candidacy this Friday, Sept. 9 on the front lawn of Arcata City Hall, 736 F St. A media release stated that White, one of six candidates running for two available council seats, will be joined by community leaders and engaged residents.
Stillman is Second Councilmember Bounced from Gateway Process
Newly re-elected City Councilmember Alex Stillman may not participate in decisionmaking on the Gateway Area Plan (GAP), according to a letter from California’s Fair Political Practices Commission. Stillman owns six properties that lie within 500 feet of the Gateway Area, and, ruled the FPPC, “Councilmember Stillman has a prohibitive...
Cruz'n Eureka Events Kick off This Thursday
Cruisin’ for a cause. It’s time for the annual September thrill, Cruz'n Eureka, three days of car-themed activities raising money for the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods. This year’s event takes place Sept. 8-10 and includes a poker run, cruise, several show & shines, a movie, music and more. Things kick off Thursday, Sept. 8 with a Poker Run at 6 p.m. starting at the Wharfinger Building and finishing at Bear River Casino Resort with a Show & Shine in the parking lot at 7:30 p.m. (free). On Friday, Sept. 9, check out more polished chrome and buffed fenders at the Show & Shine event in Henderson Center on Grotto Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free), grab some burgers with all the fixings at the Meet & Greet BBQ at the Boys & Girls Club Teen Center from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ($10/meal) before Lithia’s Cruz’ thru Old Town from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting under Samoa Bridge. Then take a trip down memory lane with American Graffiti, showing at 7:30 p.m. at the Eureka Theater ($10). Come back Saturday, Sept. 10 for the Car & Bike Show, Street Fair, Raffle, Swap Meet and more fun in Old Town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Doubleheader at Redwood Acres Raceway This Weekend
North Coast race fans have a lot to look forward to this Friday and Saturday with Redwood Acres Raceway hosting two nights of racing. Friday, RAR will salute its fans with Fan Appreciation Night. Saturday’s event will feature the debut of the Gunslinger Sprint Cars while the Upstate Bomber Series will be racing in the Rumble In The Woods 50. Both events are being presented by Shafer’s Ace Hardware.
Lost? Stolen? Ran Out of Juice?
About 11 this morning, someone parked this electric wheelchair on Redwood Drive in front of the Chevron gas station. It’s still there…. Some of the possible reasons for the lone scooter we’ve received include…. Was the vehicle abandoned after being stolen?. Could an intoxicated user have stumbled away?
Structure fire in greater Eureka area turns fatal
EUREKA, Calif. — A residence in the greater Eureka area caught fire over the weekend and firefighters found one man dead inside the home. According to Humboldt Bay Fire, a blaze broke out in a home on the 5100 block of Woodland Way, near Myrtle Avenue. Fire crews spent about 30 minutes extinguishing the flames. During this process, they found an adult male dead in a back bedroom.
Cold cases cracked by cellphones: How police are using geofence warrants to solve crimes
Surveillance cameras captured the loud thump of bicyclist Pamela Morehouse being hit from behind on a Sunday evening bike ride in Crescent City, California, three miles from the Pacific Ocean near the Oregon state line. Witnesses heard a manual transmission truck rushing through its gears while screeching away – but...
Wanted Man Arrested in Possession of Stolen Vehicle from Redding
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 3, 2022, at about 7:18 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on Highway...
HCDTF Arrest Redway Man with 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine in Arcata
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 15th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the...
Reports of Shots Fired at a Bonfire Near Carlotta Led to a Tense Situation
A large number of sirens disturbed the peace of the small town of Carlotta last night. About 10:25 p.m., firefighters responding to the report of a debris fire on Fir Loop Court just east of Carlotta heard multiple shots being fired, according to the scanner. “We’d like to have [the...
College of the Redwoods Holding ‘Transfer Day’ Event on September 13th
This is a press release from College of the Redwoods:. Representatives from many of the California State University, University of California, California private and out-of-state colleges will be at the College of the Redwoods Eureka campus on Tuesday, September 13, for the annual Transfer Day event. Transfer Day will take place from 1:30pm to 4:30pm in the College of the Redwoods Learning Resource Center.
Home Away from Home to Host Free Meal and Supply Distribution
Equity arcata’s Home Away From Home working group will host a free meal and household supply distribution for local college students on Sunday, September 11. After hearing that BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) students often feel unwelcome or even unsafe in Arcata, equity arcata’s Home Away from Home working group was formed to help build a bridge between college students and the broader community. Since fall 2020, Home Away from Home volunteers have supported students safely by hosting physically-distant meal and household supply distributions, providing meals and goods for 1,135 local college students.
