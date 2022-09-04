ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Portage County expanding, relocating dispatch center inside sheriff's office

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGl87_0hhcBoLw00

Portage County's dispatch center is expanding and relocating within the sheriff's office in a move officials say could save time in life-threatening situations.

Portage County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri and Dan Young, the county's 911 coordinator, got approval from Portage County Commissioners Thursday to order $700,00 worth of new equipment to move the center to a space near the detective bureau at the sheriff's office.

Portage County Commissioners are considering using more COVID relief funding to pay for the project.

Spidalieri said he is asking that the equipment be ordered now because it will take months to arrive due to supply chain issues.

Spidalieri said the dispatch center has four consoles and needs to expand to eight. The current center is limited in space, which is an issue when training is taking place or when consoles go down.

"This is going to be a huge plus and a huge step in the right direction for the county," he said.

Young, who has been with the sheriff's department for 10 years, said space has been an issue, especially after other dispatch clients were added two years ago.

"We've been end of life with our current equipment for at least three or four years," he said. "The room we're in, we started out with a card table and it's branched out from there ... We have someone else who comes in, where are you going to put them?"

Spidalieri said a large portion of 911 calls are sent to the sheriff's office before being routed to other agencies. That includes a call in April , when authorities say Nathan McAtee called to say he had killed his brother before hanging up.

"We don't know where he's at," Spidalieri said. "We don't know if there's a firearm involved, what's the other danger to other residents, law enforcement going there."

When McAtee called back, Spidalieri said, time was lost as the call was transferred to other agencies.

"Time is life," he said.

The call volume has grown by 6,000 calls from January to June, he said, in part because of an increase in drug cases, suicides and violence.

The dispatch center will move to a room off the existing detective bureau at the sheriff's office that is double the size of the current space. The equipment being purchased includes the computer equipment and wiring, along with furniture custom made to hold the equipment.

"We've got some stuff that we're trying to makeshift in our current dispatch center that we're trying to reinforcer with 2 by 4s just to keep that equipment from collapsing," he said.

Other work, including a study to see if the generators that back up the dispatch center are enough to sustain the new equipment, is planned in a second phase.

Commissioners said $650,000 of the funding for the project already had been approved using federal COVID-19 relief money, and the funding would be increased by about $150,000.

County Administrator Michelle Crombie said someone would need to state that the furniture is custom made for the equipment in order for the American Rescue Plan Act funding to cover that expense.

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.

Comments / 0

Related
whbc.com

Canton Woman Gets 20 to Life for January Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two Canton residents charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of a city woman is going to prison for the next 20 years to life. 39-year-old Aja Lindsey entered guilty pleas to all the charges Wednesday in connection...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Portage County, OH
Government
County
Portage County, OH
WKBN

Update: Missing Canton man found

Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Arrests Made at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
CANFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dispatcher#County Administrator#Suicide#Portage County Sheriff
whbc.com

Teen Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand by Akron police Saturday night. That happened after they heard shots in the neighborhood and saw one or more weapons as they approached a suspect house on Longview Avenue. one officer fired in response.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

10 arrested after shooting at the Canfield Fair

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio,, Ohio (WOIO) - Canfield police increased security at the Canfield Fair after a fight led to a shooting on the fairgrounds Saturday night. According to Mahoning County Sherriff Jerry Greene, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday. Sherriff Greene said seven of the people arrested are juveniles.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Man Among Eight Charged in Drug Trafficking

An announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney’s Northern District of Ohio Office related to the arrest of eight individuals and the distribution of drugs. In March 2020, federal, state, and local law enforcement began investigating a suspected drug trafficking operation based in the Wayne and Stark County areas.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Shots fired at Canfield Fair, ten arrested

As the community feels a sense of shock after shots rang out at the Canfield Fair, we're learning new details about the incident and how the fair is moving forward. According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, the incident started as a large fight in the area near fair rides by Gate C.
CANFIELD, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy