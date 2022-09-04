Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🎁 Unwrap new Google hardware
All the new products Google is planning to launch at its October event and more tech news you need to read. ☀️ Good Morning, folks. I woke up with my iPhone 12 in hand today and felt a strong need to get a new phone. Not that I am terribly unhappy with it, but I could definitely do with better battery life. Thankfully, several new phones are launching soon, including the new iPhone 14 series. Over in the Android world, Google is all set for the next Pixel launch. Read on for more on that and other tech news you may have missed.
Android Authority
Poll: Is the iPhone 14 series hot or not?
Apple has finally peeled the curtain back on its iPhone 14 series, bringing four devices to the table. We’ve got the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the Mini model has made way for the iPhone 14 Plus, bringing a big screen without having to pay Pro levels of cash.
Android Authority
A Google speaker controlling Apple Homekit accessories? We just saw it in action
The Matter smart home protocol is almost ready and we got to see its benefits in a simple demo. After many years of delays, the Matter unifying smart home protocol is finally set for release in the fall of 2022. And things are looking good for it: Apple, Google, Amazon, Samsung, and many other brands are on board, some have announced concrete plans to update existing devices to support it, and many smart home manufacturers seem to be ready to deploy their fleets of Matter-compatible devices when the protocol is live.
Android Authority
Motorola brings its 200MP camera flagship to global markets
The phone also boasts 125W charging, a 144Hz display, and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra sporting the world’s first 200MP smartphone camera has launched in Europe. It’s also the fastest charging Motorola phone and costs under $1,000. Motorola has finally launched...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🍎 All of Apple's major announcements
From Apple's numerous announcements to the first surgical amputation, there's plenty on offer today. 🌞 Hey there! I recently bought a new laptop, the Lenovo Flex 5 (Ryzen version, mind you). I’ve been using my gaming laptop as my work device for years now, but it’s a real backbreaker when traveling.
Android Authority
Bose steals Apple's spotlight by announcing its new QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose announces its new QuietComfort Earbuds II with a more compact design and new features. Bose has announced the second generation of its QuietComfort earbuds. The Quiet Comfort Earbuds II will introduce a few improvements and new features like CustomTune. The earbuds are available for preorder today and will launch...
Android Authority
Apple's iPhone 14 announced: Specs, price, and everything else you need to know
The iPhone 14 will offer a few improvements from its predecessor like a better camera and slight design tweeks. Apple officially announced the iPhone 14 during its “Far Out” event. The iPhone 14 will come in four different models including a base, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max model.
Android Authority
OnePlus could reveal a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone at the end of the year
It sounds like OnePlus might not wait for 2023 to reveal a next-gen flagship phone. A leaker suggests that OnePlus could reveal a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone at the end of the year. This phone would likely be a OnePlus 11 series device. The device would presumably be revealed...
Android Authority
Sony's next Xperia product is 'made for pro gamers'
Sony has announced an Xperia event for next week. The company says it will announce a product for “pro gamers and streamers.”. Sony just launched the Xperia 5 IV a few days ago, delivering a pocket-friendly high-end Android phone. It looks like the company has another announcement to share soon though, and this one is focused on gamers.
Android Authority
iPhone 14 event: Everything Apple launched at its 'Far Out' show
Apple launched a lot more than just some new iPhones. For millions of tech fans around the world, September is the month of the iPhone. Sure enough, on September 7, 2022, Apple held its huge iPhone 14 event. At this show — which Apple called “Far Out” — the company launched its new family of iPhones along with a slew of other products.
Android Authority
How OPPO’s upgraded OS will change how you use your smartphone
ColorOS 13, based on Android 13, brings new technological innovations to OPPO devices. Android 13 is here, and with it, OPPO has refreshed ColorOS not only with Google’s latest tweaks but a selection of new and improved in-house features. In addition to redesigned visuals and advanced customization tools, ColorOS 13 has been revamped for peak performance and debuts innovative smart features to make the most of your apps and phone’s hardware.
Android Authority
Huawei Mate 50 series beats rivals to the punch with satellite support
Huawei's new flagships also offer a primary camera capable of switching from f/1.4 aperture all the way to f/4. Huawei’s Mate series of flagships has been around for ages now, usually delivering well-rounded flagship phones. The Chinese manufacturer unfortunately skipped a Mate series release last year due to US sanctions, but it’s back in 2022 with the newly launched Mate 50 series.
Android Authority
Google only agreed to work on Android 12L if Samsung made a foldable every year
Samsung and Google formed a partnership to create the foldable-focused Android 12L. Google saw the development of Android 12L as a large commitment and wanted a similar level of commitment from Samsung. Google asked Samsung to produce a foldable per year before agreeing to work on Android 12L. At the...
Android Authority
Google Pixel 6a vs iPhone SE (2022) camera shootout: Affordable excellence
Two completely different approaches to photography, only one winner. Camera quality is one of the defining characteristics of modern smartphones. Now that performance is largely the same across mid-range phones, it’s the image quality that tends to be the decision maker for many, if not most, buyers. The Google Pixel 6a has established itself as one of the best camera smartphones available if excellent image quality is what you crave but have a limited budget. However, the iPhone SE (2022) is a solid affordable alternative for anyone curious about Apple’s ecosystem. When we reviewed the phone, we found it to pack a rather good (though slightly inflexible) camera system.
Android Authority
How to transfer PS4 games and saved data to PS5
Bring your PS4 saved data to it's new home on your PS5 console. If you’ve just got your hands on a PS5, congratulations, but don’t sell your PS4 just yet. You can transfer all your saved data so you can pick up your games right where you left off on your new console and don’t have to start from scratch. Here are all the ways to transfer your PS4 games and saved data to the PS5.
Android Authority
A 1080p Chromecast for Google TV model could be around the corner
The cheaper device tops out at 1080p and could launch in the coming weeks. Will we see it on October 6?. A cheaper Chromecast for Google TV could be launching in the coming weeks. WinFuture reports that the device will retail for around €40. This would be cheaper than...
Android Authority
Google finally gets around to naming the second-gen Tensor chip
Apparently, Google didn't think "Tensor 2" was good enough. The second-gen Tensor chipset is formally known as Google Tensor G2. The first device to launch with this SoC will be the Google Pixel 7 series. We’ll get our first taste of Tensor G2 on October 6, 2022. It was...
Android Authority
Google is also launching new smart home hardware on October 6
Google will also announce new smart home devices at the October 7 Pixel launch event. The company may debut the new 1080p Chromecast. A new Nest Wi-Fi and wired doorbell may also be on the cards. Google has announced the October 6 launch event for the Pixel 7 series and...
Android Authority
Garmin Venu Sq 2 review: Squaring up to the competition
When it comes to sequels, Garmin rarely disappoints. The Venu Sq 2 brings a brighter display, better sensors, and even longer battery life to a line we already loved. If you are looking for an entry-level Garmin GPS smartwatch, this may be the buy — just be ready to fork over a bit more cash than before.
