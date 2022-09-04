ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

beechgrove-athletics.com

Vote Now! Skyler Thacker & Jarron Murry MaxPrep’s Player of the Week

In Friday’s win over Speedway, Beech Grove’s Skyler Thacker (QB) and Jarron Murry (WR) had stand-out performances. The duo caught the eye of MaxPreps and has been submitted for MaxPreps’ Indiana Athlete of the Week!. In Friday’s game, Thacker completed 17-of-32 passes for 400 yards and five...
BEECH GROVE, IN
beechgrove-athletics.com

Coach Nichols: Boy’s Soccer Coaching Bio

The boy’s soccer program has a new head coach this season in Coach Kendall Nichols. Coach Nichols was recently recognized by an IHSAA official during a game as an “example of integrity and sportsmanship” throughout the event. The referee also pointed out Coach Nichols’ emphasis on fairness and sportsmanship and noted that it makes the game that much easier to call when the referees and coaches can work together with mutual respect.
BEECH GROVE, IN

