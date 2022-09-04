The boy’s soccer program has a new head coach this season in Coach Kendall Nichols. Coach Nichols was recently recognized by an IHSAA official during a game as an “example of integrity and sportsmanship” throughout the event. The referee also pointed out Coach Nichols’ emphasis on fairness and sportsmanship and noted that it makes the game that much easier to call when the referees and coaches can work together with mutual respect.

BEECH GROVE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO