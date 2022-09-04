ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

wbrz.com

LSU basketball sets schedule for first Matt McMahon season

The LSU men’s basketball team announced their full 2022-2023 schedule on Wednesday setting the table for the start of the Matt McMahon tenure in Baton Rouge. LSU will play 18 home games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center starting with the season opener on November 9 against Missouri-Kansas City.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Intermittent ramp and lane closures on I-12 EB will begin Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Motorists should expect intermittent nighttime lane closures on I-12 eastbound between the I-10/I-12 split and Sherwood Forest Boulevard due to necessary roadwork. The closures will start Sept. 11 and end Sept. 15. and. will take place each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting. All...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man shot to death in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening. Baton Rouge police said the shooting happened near Windsor Drive and North Harco Drive off Florida Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m. A male victim was killed by gunfire. No more information was immediately available. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Photos: Police looking for gunman after Tigerland shootout last week

BATON ROUGE- Police are asking for help identifying people involved in a gun battle outside a Tigerland apartment more than a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The department shared pictures of a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle, as well as photos of a grey SUV.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Dump truck bursts into flames on New Orleans interstate

NEW ORLEANS - A dump truck erupted into an inferno on a busy highway and clogged traffic in the New Orleans area Tuesday morning. Photos posted on social media around 8:30 a.m. showed the truck engulfed in flames on I-610 West near the Wisner Boulevard exit. No other vehicles appeared...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Stolen car crashed on Bluebonnet Boulevard after overnight chase on I-12

BATON ROUGE - A driver in a stolen car led police on a chase across Baton Rouge before crashing the vehicle early Wednesday morning. The chase started around 2:30 a.m. after officers spotted the car heading west on the interstate near Airline Highway. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the driver refused to stop and got off I-12 before crashing somewhere on Bluebonnet Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police chase ended with fiery dirt bike crash in Baton Rouge neighborhood; one arrest made

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest more than a week after a chase through a Baton Rouge neighborhood ended in a fiery dirt bike crash that put a suspect in a hospital. The chase started around 4 p.m. in the area of North Acadian Thruway, where four people on dirt bikes fled from police. Officers recognized two of them as people they had seen riding dirt bikes on Winbourne Avenue, but had fled.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested after stealing vehicle, leading police on short chase along I-10

PRAIRIEVILLE - State police arrested a driver after a short pursuit involving a stolen vehicle along I-10 Tuesday morning. Louisiana State Police said David Keyes, 23, was driving the stolen vehicle and taken into custody. Police were searching for the stolen vehicle when the pursuit started, and officers arrested Keyes near the Bluff Road overpass.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA

