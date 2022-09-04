ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

High school cross country highlights from Saturday meets

By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJ4US_0hhc96BW00

GIRLS

At Gaucho Invitational, 3 miles, Saturday

  • Ventura: Sadie Engelhardt (16:57) was the individual champion. Freshmen Aelo Curtis (18:39) and Melanie True (19:04) were second and third. Ventura had five of the top 10 finishers en route to winning the team title with 24 points.
  • Nataly Vigil (20:21) placed 10th. Niza Laureano (21:02) was 18th.
  • Santa Paula: Lindsey Ramirez (20:35) was 14th. Miahnna Galvan (21:24) was 22nd.
  • Foothill Tech: Kiersten Falat (21:59) was 29th.
  • Rio Mesa: Anna Dahlquist (22:05) was 30th.
  • La Reina: Ruth Tackett (22:09) was 32nd.
  • Buena: Andrea Garcia (22:12) was 34th.
  • Nordhoff: Maddison Duenas (23:03) was 45th.
  • Hueneme: Magaly Dominguez (23:08) was 47th.

At Fastback Invitational, 1.4 miles, Saturday

  • Westlake: Kali Traversa (8:28) and Sophie Atkins (8:29) were sixth and seventh. Westlake won the team title with 34 points.

At the Cool Breeze Invitational, 3 miles, Saturday

  • Calabasas: Arielle McKenzie (18;09) won the D3-5 individual title.
  • Agoura: Reese Tamburro (19:14) placed 16th. Paloma Padilla-Kastenberg (19:55) was 21st in the D3-5 race..
  • Newbury Park: Sophia Grant (18:28) won the D1-2 race. Giselle Gonzalez (19:20) was 11th.
  • Camarillo: Mercedes Pewsey (20:53) was 48th in the D1-2 race. Gianna Vazquez (20:54) was 49th.

BOYS

At Gaucho Invitational, 3 miles, Saturday

  • Ventura: Micah Grossman (15:27) finished first and Grant Baysinger (15:44) took fourth. NIck DeGeorge (15:54) was seventh. Ventura won the team title.
  • Foothill Tech: Jonah Billings (15:46) placed fifth.
  • Buena: Michael Torres (15:50) placed sixth.
  • Santa Paula: Diego Rodriguez (16:39) was 12th.
  • Nick Hurtado (17:16) was 22nd.
  • Nordhoff: Dylan Blacker (17:59) was 37th.
  • Rio Mesa: Ivan Aleman (18:24) was 46th.
  • Channel Islands: Edgardo Gayton (18:27) was 47th.
  • Hueneme: Pope Oy (18:35) was 53rd.

At Fastback Invitational, 1.4 miles, Saturday

  • Westlake: KC Barber (6:17.7) was second. Luke Morgan (6:48) was 11th. Richard Hoffman (7:02) was 18th. Westlake won with 43 points.

At Cool Breeze Invitational, 3 miles, Saturday

  • Moorpark: Placing four runners in the top 10, Moorpark won the D3-5 team title. David Raigoza placed sixth (16:04); Tyler Smith was seventh (16:12); Hunter Lee finished eighth (16:13); and Thomas White was ninth (16:21).
  • Calabasas: Agam Moyal (16:43) was 17th in the D3-5 race.
  • Newbury Park: Amav Shetty (16:07) was eighth in the D1-2 race. Gabe Bernardino (16:10) was 11th. Newbury Park finished second.
  • Camarillo: Diego Montag (16:16) was 16th in the D1-2 race. Trevor Stimpson (16:41) was 34th. Camarillo finished sixth.

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Body of Missing Ventura Hiker Recovered at Gaviota

The massive search to find missing hiker Tim Sgrignoli ended on Thursday morning when his body was found close to Highway 101 near the Gaviota Pass in Santa Barbara County. The 29-year-old Ventura man went missing on Sunday afternoon. Ever since, teams of rescue searchers from 10 counties up and down California trekked through the steep terrain covered in heavy brush and poison oak in the attempt to find him, said Commander Erik Raney with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

After Dark: Sept. 8-15, 2022

If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!. THURSDAY, 9/8. Live Music. Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass...
VENTURA, CA
foxla.com

Bear enters home, swims in pool in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A black bear is making himself comfortable in a Simi Valley neighborhood this Labor Day weekend. Police say a black bear was spotted swimming in a pool and rummaging through yards in a section of northeast Simi. "I just happened to look over the window and...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camarillo, CA
Ventura, CA
Sports
Local
California Education
City
Calabasas, CA
City
Newbury Park, CA
City
Moorpark, CA
Ventura, CA
Education
City
Ventura, CA
City
Santa Paula, CA
Local
California Sports
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita

UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta Selected as New Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta has been selected as the new Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County and will start her duties with the County on November 1, 2022. In her new role, Buttitta...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Breeze
kvta.com

Everywhere In Ventura County Sunday Was 100+

Updated--Everywhere in Ventura County Sunday was at least 100 degrees with daily records falling in Camarillo and Oxnard. And Fillmore topped them all at 113 degrees according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, Simi Valley was 111, Ojai and Westlake were at 110, and Thousand Oaks hit 108. Camarillo set...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Cruise#Highschoolsports#Foothill Tech#Buena
Santa Barbara Edhat

KEYT's Joey Buttitta and Kelsey Gerckens Move On to County Gigs

KEYT News Channel 3 is saying goodbye to its morning anchor, Joey Buttitta, and Chief Meteorologist Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, who accepted new county jobs. Buttitta joined the local news station in 2012 and has anchored and executive produced the morning show for the past several years. He'll soon start as the new Public Information Office for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, according to KEYT.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

The Heat Was A Bear In Simi Valley Saturday

Simi Valley police were called to a home in their city shortly after 6 PM Saturday to a report of a black bear in a backyard. With the high temperature in Simi at 104 Saturday the bear decided to take a dip in the family swimming pool and and go through their trash cans for something to eat.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
CBS LA

Hurricane Kay could finally end Southern California's blistering heat wave

A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling the state – well, at least in Southern California.Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but its unclear whether the storm will actually make an impact because its expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.While its still uncertain whether Hurricane Kay could move as far north as Los Angeles County, it is expected to push some cloud cover over the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Bear escapes heat by entering Simi Valley family’s kitchen

A black bear decided to escape the ongoing heat wave by visiting the kitchen of a Simi Valley family Sunday. The bear entered the kitchen just after 10 a.m. through an open back door, the Simi Valley Police Department learned. The bear was still in the kitchen when officers arrived at the home, but exited […]
SIMI VALLEY, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy