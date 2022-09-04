ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous birthdays for Sept. 4: Beyonce, Max Greenfield

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- French novelist/politician Francois Rene de Chateaubriand in 1768

-- U.S. first lady Sarah Polk in 1803

-- Architect Daniel Burnham in 1846

-- Engineer/inventor Lewis Latimer in 1848

-- French composer Darius Milhaud in 1892

-- Bandleader Jan Savitt in 1907

-- Novelist/essayist Richard Wright in 1908

-- Radio news commentator Paul Harvey in 1918

-- Actor Dick York in 1928

-- Dancer/actor Mitzi Gaynor in 1931 (age 91)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Raymond Floyd in 1942 (age 80)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Tom Watson in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Judith Ivey in 1951 (age 71)

-- Comedian Damon Wayans in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Noah Taylor in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Ione Skye in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Richard Speight Jr. in 1969 (age 53)

-- Music producer Mark Ronson in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Wes Bentley in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Max Greenfield in 1980 (age 42)

-- Singer Beyonce Knowles Carter in 1981 (age 41)

-- Comedian/actor Kyle Mooney in 1984 (age 38)

-- Singer James Bay in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Talitha Bateman in 2001 (age 21)

