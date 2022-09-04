Famous birthdays for Sept. 4: Beyonce, Max Greenfield
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- French novelist/politician Francois Rene de Chateaubriand in 1768
-- U.S. first lady Sarah Polk in 1803
-- Architect Daniel Burnham in 1846
-- Engineer/inventor Lewis Latimer in 1848
-- French composer Darius Milhaud in 1892
-- Bandleader Jan Savitt in 1907
-- Novelist/essayist Richard Wright in 1908
-- Radio news commentator Paul Harvey in 1918
-- Actor Dick York in 1928
-- Dancer/actor Mitzi Gaynor in 1931 (age 91)
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Raymond Floyd in 1942 (age 80)
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Tom Watson in 1949 (age 73)
-- Actor Judith Ivey in 1951 (age 71)
-- Comedian Damon Wayans in 1960 (age 62)
-- Actor Noah Taylor in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor Ione Skye in 1970 (age 52)
-- Actor Richard Speight Jr. in 1969 (age 53)
-- Music producer Mark Ronson in 1975 (age 47)
-- Actor Wes Bentley in 1978 (age 44)
-- Actor Max Greenfield in 1980 (age 42)
-- Singer Beyonce Knowles Carter in 1981 (age 41)
-- Comedian/actor Kyle Mooney in 1984 (age 38)
-- Singer James Bay in 1990 (age 32)
-- Actor Talitha Bateman in 2001 (age 21)
