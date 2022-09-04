ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

Bluepoint Hospitality provides generous gift to Habitat Choptank

By Angela Price
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 5 days ago
TRAPPE — Habitat for Humanity Choptank recently received a generous gift of $25,000 from Bluepoint Hospitality Group. This gift will be used for critical equipment to help Habitat Choptank build and rehab homes in Talbot and Dorchester counties.

