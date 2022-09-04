Bluepoint Hospitality provides generous gift to Habitat Choptank

Related
WMDT.com
Maryland family needs community support to buy new handicapped van
PRESTON, Del.- Melody Joiner is working tirelessly to make sure her son Christopher Mayo gets to enjoy every bit of life. Whether that’s getting him new toys, like his favorite Doctor Seuss book, or taking him to do his favorite activities. “Even though Christopher is blind and has been...
Wbaltv.com
'It's really special': Harford County dads take part in Million Fathers March on first day of school
ABERDEEN, Md. — A group of Harford County fathers took part in a national movement by walking their children back to school Tuesday morning for the first day of class. The Million Fathers March is active in more than 80 cities. In Harford County, it took place in the pouring rain along parts of puddle-filled Paradise Road, West Bel Air Avenue and Baker Street in Aberdeen.
Fire Causes $300K In Damage To Global Food Processing Plant In Harford County
New details have been released by the Maryland Fire Marshal after a fire broke out inside a global food processing facility in Harford County and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, first responders were dispatched to Ingrredion in the 4600...
Bay Net
Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off. The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as...
WBOC
Man Dies in Easton Motorcycle Crash
EASTON, Md. - A 24-year-old man is dead following a late Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Easton. Easton police said it happened shortly after 4 p.m., when a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Ocean Gateway (US 50). After passing the bend, just south of the Maryland State Police barracks, the motorcyclist lost control and fell to its side. Both the operator and the motorcycle traveled a distance until they both struck the rear of a Lincoln Navigator.
Gov. Hogan announces assistance for Baltimore residents with contaminated water
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced assistance for Baltimore City’s elevated bacteria level in a portion of West Baltimore’s drinking water system.
WMDT.com
Wicomico TOY surprised with new vehicle
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year was recently surprised with a brand new Chevy Equinox. Wicomico High Biology teacher Rebecca Mathews was surprised with the vehicle last week. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Bay Weekly
The Return of the Otters
Over the past two months, I have seen four snakeheads in the South River in Anne Arundel County. They were all very large, all probably over 28-inches long. Since I saw the first one, I have been determined to remove them or at least spend time trying. In other words, I turned back to my Florida fishing skills and started casting lures in likely places. I even consulted with FishTalk’s Zach Ditmars about what lures to use.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County to hold public hearing on proposed White Marsh compost facility
TOWSON, MD—County officials will be holding a public hearing next month to discuss a proposed compost facility in White Marsh. In accordance with the amended Annotated Code of Maryland, Environment Article Section 9-503, the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation is proposing an amendment to the County’s Ten Year Solid Waste Management Plan (“the Plan”) regarding a proposed compost facility at 11235 and 11239 Philadelphia Road in White Marsh.
Bay Net
Two Children Missing From Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Neveah Salgado, 15y/o black female. Last seen: 09/05/22 at 10:50 p.m. in area of Saratoga Dr in Lexington Park, MD. Left in the accompany of missing person Natasha Salgado.
Wbaltv.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road
WOODBINE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Woodbine that left a man dead and another man injured. County police said officers were called around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, where a Honda Accord struck a tree. The driver, Samuel Wayne...
baltimorebrew.com
Updated DPW boil water map excludes Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel should not have been included because it hasn’t used city water for years. Howard County turned off a key city water source as soon as the issue arose, officials said. [INTERACTIVE MAP link below]. After releasing a “precautionary” boil water map yesterday that included a portion of...
foxbaltimore.com
33 schools in Baltimore County receive bottled water after boil water advisory
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Emergency Management said that 33 schools will receive bottled water and hand sanitizer as a result of the possible E. coli contamination in southwestern Baltimore City and Baltimore County. The schools include:. ARBUTUS ES. ARBUTUS MS. BALTIMORE HIGHLAND ES. CATONSVILLE ADMIN. CATONSVILLE...
WMDT.com
Cambridge PD officer promoted to Captain
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge Police Department recently announced the promotion of one of its own. Shane Hinson was promoted to Captain, and the police department is wishing him the best of luck. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Annapolis mayor, born in Brit. Commonwealth, sends condolences for Queen's death
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley was born in South Africa, lived briefly in London before growing up in Australia. He was born and raised in the British Commonwealth.
Wbaltv.com
Small Miracles Animal Shelter has pets ready to adopt
Meet a pair of pets looking for a good home. Moira Liskovec, owner of Small Miracles Animal Rescue in Ellicott City, explains.
WMDT.com
“Parents left with a burden lifted:” Back-to-school event provides students with needed classroom essentials
SALISBURY, Md.- Monday, The Newton Community Center was filled with many school essentials as the upcoming school year is right around the corner. We’re told the goal was to fulfill a need. “The conversation was like around the challenges of not a lot of students having the supplies they need to get through a successful year of school,” City of Salisbury Community Program Coordinator Robert Reed said.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County high school student dies after medical emergency
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A Baltimore County high school student died Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency. County police told 11 News officers were called to the school around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a medical emergency involving a 16-year-old student. Randallstown High School Principal Michael Jones said the student, who...
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
WBOC
Eastern Shore Counties Fall Behind in Rollout of State Mandated Police Accountability Boards
SALISBURY, Md. - The death of 19-year-old Anton Black while in the custody of the Greensboro Police Department in 2018 led Maryland lawmakers to pass the Police Reform and Accountability Act, or Anton's Law. Part of the legislation requires each county in Maryland to form a civilian police accountability board.
