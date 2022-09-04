ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KITV.com

Hawaii health officials continue campaign to prevent kupuna fall injuries

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is continuing its statewide "fall prevention" campaign in September to keep seniors safer. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports that falls are the leading cause of injury among adults age 65 and older, with unintentional falls causing 144 deaths in Hawaii and more than 10,000 emergency room visits per year.
KITV.com

Navy submits accelerated Red Hill defueling plan to Hawaii DOH

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The US Department of Defense (DoD) submitted its updated plan to defuel its Red Hill Underground Bulk Storage Facility. The updated plan moves up the defueling completion date by five months to July 2024. "I'm hoping the Navy takes accountability." | Military families file federal lawsuit over...
KITV.com

Oktoberfest celebration coming to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium at the end of the month!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9.
KITV.com

Hawaii Proud Boys leader to plead guilty in Capitol riot case

HONOLULU (AP) — The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys intends to plead guilty to charges related to January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nichola Ochs entered an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he will plea guilty to obstructing an...
KITV.com

Hawaii has stronger ties to Queen Elizabeth's death than other states

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Queen Elizabeth had strong ties to Hawaii and visited the islands more than once during her reign. The relationship between Britain and Hawaii goes all the way back to the 18th century. A historian at Iolani Palace told KITV4 Queen Emma established a close relationship with England's...
KITV.com

California and the West broil in record heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record-setting heat wave made life miserable in much of the West on Tuesday, with California stretching into its second week of excessive heat that taxed the state's power supply with record-setting demand and brought it perilously close to ordering rolling outages while people were desperately trying to stay cool.
KITV.com

Fans show enthusiasm for Hawaii during LLWS Championship Parade

HONOLULU (KITV)- The Little League World Series Championship parade through downtown to get to the rally at Honolulu Hale was an adventure. People lined the streets to be a part of the fun. They showed Aloha for the team and the state it represents. “We come from the bay area....
KITV.com

California man charged with attempted murder after stabbing girlfriend multiple times at Waikoloa resort

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A California man has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and abuse for a September 1st incident that occurred at a Big Island resort. 65-year-old Richard Lopez was charged with second degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, and abuse of a household or family member for attacking his 64-year-old girlfriend at the Waikoloa Beach Marriot Resort on September 1st. Prosecutors allege that Lopez stabbed and slashed his girlfriend several times in the face and neck.
KITV.com

Puna man charged with robbery for allegedly stealing ATV

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Puna man was charged with robbery after taking an ATV from a private area. 30-year-old Anthony Mercer was charged with first degree robbery and unauthorized control of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) after he took the vehicle from a remote area off of Government Beach Road in Puna.
PUBLIC SAFETY

