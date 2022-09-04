Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Hawaii health officials continue campaign to prevent kupuna fall injuries
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is continuing its statewide "fall prevention" campaign in September to keep seniors safer. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports that falls are the leading cause of injury among adults age 65 and older, with unintentional falls causing 144 deaths in Hawaii and more than 10,000 emergency room visits per year.
KITV.com
Navy submits accelerated Red Hill defueling plan to Hawaii DOH
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The US Department of Defense (DoD) submitted its updated plan to defuel its Red Hill Underground Bulk Storage Facility. The updated plan moves up the defueling completion date by five months to July 2024. "I'm hoping the Navy takes accountability." | Military families file federal lawsuit over...
KITV.com
Hawaii's affordable housing crisis growing as many wait for years on wait lists
After 15 months on wait lists, Eric Jepsen finally had his first interview today to get into low-income housing. But it could take even longer -- just to get a roof over his head.
KITV.com
Hawaii to get nearly $7 million in e-cigarette settlement
The state will get $6.8 million from a settlement with e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs. Money, some say, that is needed to curb Hawaii's high teen vaping rate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
11 new COVID-related deaths, 1,215 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,215 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,655. The statewide test positivity rate is 6.4%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
KITV.com
Oktoberfest celebration coming to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium at the end of the month!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9.
KITV.com
City starting new program aimed at reducing crime in Hawaii's top tourist destination
A recent murder's just part of a string of crimes in Waikiki, which include burglaries, shootings and even a sword attack on Kalakaua Avenue. And residents are calling for a stop to the violence.
KITV.com
Hawaii judges under fire as public urges courts to keep criminals behind bars
Former judge and prosecutor Randal Lee knows firsthand the responsibility of sound judgements to keep the community safe from those posing a danger to the public. "Just like offenders have to be accountable, judges should be held accountable too," he said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Hawaii Proud Boys leader to plead guilty in Capitol riot case
HONOLULU (AP) — The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys intends to plead guilty to charges related to January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nichola Ochs entered an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he will plea guilty to obstructing an...
KITV.com
New Mexico county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder removed from elected office for role in US Capitol riot
A New Mexico judge on Tuesday removed January 6 rioter and Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin from his elected position as a county commissioner for his role in the US Capitol attack. The ruling was the result of a lawsuit seeking Griffin's removal, which alleged that he violated a...
KITV.com
Hawaii has stronger ties to Queen Elizabeth's death than other states
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Queen Elizabeth had strong ties to Hawaii and visited the islands more than once during her reign. The relationship between Britain and Hawaii goes all the way back to the 18th century. A historian at Iolani Palace told KITV4 Queen Emma established a close relationship with England's...
KITV.com
California and the West broil in record heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record-setting heat wave made life miserable in much of the West on Tuesday, with California stretching into its second week of excessive heat that taxed the state's power supply with record-setting demand and brought it perilously close to ordering rolling outages while people were desperately trying to stay cool.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
Fans show enthusiasm for Hawaii during LLWS Championship Parade
HONOLULU (KITV)- The Little League World Series Championship parade through downtown to get to the rally at Honolulu Hale was an adventure. People lined the streets to be a part of the fun. They showed Aloha for the team and the state it represents. “We come from the bay area....
KITV.com
Maui teen arrested after allegedly being found with pellet gun, weed on school bus
A 15-year-old Maui boy was arrested after allegedly bringing a pellet gun and a small amount of marijuana onto a school bus in Kahului, Wednesday morning. Maui teen arrested after allegedly being found with pellet gun, weed on school bus. A 15-year-old Maui boy was arrested after allegedly bringing a...
KITV.com
California man charged with attempted murder after stabbing girlfriend multiple times at Waikoloa resort
WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A California man has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and abuse for a September 1st incident that occurred at a Big Island resort. 65-year-old Richard Lopez was charged with second degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, and abuse of a household or family member for attacking his 64-year-old girlfriend at the Waikoloa Beach Marriot Resort on September 1st. Prosecutors allege that Lopez stabbed and slashed his girlfriend several times in the face and neck.
KITV.com
Puna man charged with robbery for allegedly stealing ATV
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Puna man was charged with robbery after taking an ATV from a private area. 30-year-old Anthony Mercer was charged with first degree robbery and unauthorized control of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) after he took the vehicle from a remote area off of Government Beach Road in Puna.
Comments / 1