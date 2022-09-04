Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Morro Bay the week of Aug. 21

A house in Morro Bay that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Morro Bay in the past three weeks.

In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last three weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million, $644 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of August 8 to the week of August 28, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$379,000, condominium in the 400 block of Whidbey Way The 842 square-foot condominium in the 400 block of Whidbey Way in Morro Bay has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $379,000, $450 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1974. $789,000, condominium in the 700 block of Piney Way A sale has been finalized for the condominium in the 700 block of Piney Way in Morro Bay. The price was $789,000 and the new owners took over the condominium in July. The condo was built in 1993 and the living area totals 1,475 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $535. $865,000, single-family home in the 900 block of Pecho Street The property in the 900 block of Pecho Street in Morro Bay has new owners. The price was $865,000. The house was built in 1953 and has a living area of 780 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,109. $1 million, detached house in the 200 block of Surf Street The 1,058 square-foot detached house in the 200 block of Surf Street, Morro Bay, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $1,015,000, $959 per square foot. The house was built in 1944. $1.1 million, single-family residence in the 500 block of Kern Avenue The property in the 500 block of Kern Avenue in Morro Bay has new owners. The price was $1,050,000. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 2,128 square feet. The price per square foot is $493. $1.6 million, single-family house in the 600 block of Ironwood Court The sale of the single-family home in the 600 block of Ironwood Court, Morro Bay, has been finalized. The price was $1,600,000, and the house changed hands in May. The house was built in 2014 and has a living area of 2,765 square feet. The price per square foot was $579. $1.9 million, single-family home in the 2200 block of Coral Avenue The sale of the single family residence in the 2200 block of Coral Avenue in Morro Bay has been finalized. The price was $1,864,818, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,689 square feet. The price per square foot was $693.

House on 2200 block of Coral Avenue Google Streetview

