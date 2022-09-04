Read full article on original website
Construction advances for two Baton Rouge elementary schools and new arts conservatory
Starting in November, Broadmoor Middle School in Baton Rouge is set to begin its transformation into an arts-based middle-high school, a project that begins with the removal of asbestos from the 61-year-old structure. Also advancing are plans to tear down and rebuild Brownfields Elementary as well as to build a...
Smiley: Son makes shocking discovery
It's something we don't see coming, and it's always a shock when we realize it's happened. Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, explains this disconcerting revelation:. "When my son, Mark, was a pre-teen, he told me that when he grew up he was not going to be like me. "Twenty years...
Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge
Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
Around the Felicianas for Sept. 7, 2022
The West Feliciana Parish Library is launching several new programs. Baby Monday is a once-a-month session for parents of a child up to 24 months old to allow the child play time while having coffee and talking with other adults. The program starts at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12. No registration is needed.
What to plant in September: Warm-season veggies meet cool-season ones in the garden
When it comes to vegetable gardening, understanding the seasons and the proper time to plant various crops is so important to success. Although it certainly doesn’t feel like it, we are gradually transitioning from summer, and that affects what we plant now. Cool fronts may begin to make their...
Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back
Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
Donaldsonville High announces homecoming court
The 2022 Donaldsonville High homecoming queen will be crowned Sept. 23 during a home football game. The homecoming court includes Miss Freshman Paige Jackson, Miss Sophomore Ne'veah Williams and Miss Junior Yucarie Tovar. Seniors named queen-eligible finalists are Layla Ester, Tre'Myai Brown and Laila Philip.
Home sweet HGTV home: Chris and Zach Fiore settle in to Mid-City house -- for now
Purchasing a house together — it's one of those many marriage challenges. For Chris and Zach Fiore, it's been a successful compromise. They've created a cohesive, cozy home on Normandy Drive blending Chris Fiore's move-in-ready mindset with his hubby's fixer-upper focus. Fans of HGTV's "House Hunters" followed along last...
Negotiators talk down armed man at St. James High; start of school in Vacherie delayed to 9 a.m.
A 35-year-old Ascension Parish man who waved a handgun and threatened to kill himself surrendered to authorities in St. James Parish early Tuesday after a seven-hour standoff at a local high school. The incident led sheriff’s deputies to close an entrance road to St. James High School off La. 3127...
Livingston Parish imposes year-long moratorium on injection wells, pausing carbon capture efforts
Livingston Parish leaders voted unanimously Thursday to impose a year-long moratorium on injection wells used in carbon capture, citing the need for stricter local regulation amid anxieties over the technology's safety. Carbon capture and storage is a process by which carbon emissions are captured at an industrial site and injected...
Installation of bollards begins in downtown Lafayette to easily, temporarily block streets
Workers have begun installing bollards on some downtown Lafayette streets that will allow the city to temporarily prohibit automobile traffic during events. The bollard project is designed to improve safety downtown during large-scale events like Festival International de Louisiane and smaller public events like Downtown Alive and ArtWalk by facilitating pedestrian and bicycle traffic in areas where automobile traffic will be prohibited temporarily.
See what's under construction on Millerville Road
Tennessee-based Fast Pace Health is building a 3,700-square-foot clinic at 1545 Millerville Road. This will be the company's first location in Baton Rouge. The clinic will be open daily to treat people with injuries or who need immediate attention. Lab and X-ray services will be located in the clinic. The clinic will offer telehealth visits and behavioral health services.
Zachary mayoral candidates talk crosstown traffic, building moratorium, amid rapid growth
Rapidly growing Zachary will have a new mayor this winter, and each of the three candidates for that post say relieving the city's traffic problems will be a priority in a new administration. Incumbent Mayor David Amrhein is stepping down after three terms. When he took office in 2010, Zachary...
La. 74, key route between Gonzales and Dutchtown, to close for nearly a month; here's why
An important highway linking Gonzales and Dutchtown in Ascension Parish will close completely on one end for four weeks later this month, state highway officials said. Both lanes of La. 74 near Airline Highway just north of Gonzales will close starting 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, highway officials said in a statement Thursday.
Our Views: Banning homeless encampments requires action, not threatening ordinances
When there’s no solution to a problem, pass a law. That’s what much deliberation and two hours of debate and public comment last month led East Baton Rouge Parish’s Metro Council to do, because of the persistent problem of the homeless. And as the new law is...
Gumbo, Lucky Dog hot dogs, more: 8 new concession treats to debut in Tiger Stadium
Many firsts will happen in Baton Rouge when the LSU Tigers play this season's home opener Saturday night. Brian Kelly will debut in Tiger Stadium. The LSU Tigers will play the Southern Jaguars for the first time ever, and eight new food vendors will be selling their treats to fans.
West Feliciana Parish Detention Center bookings for Aug. 22-28, 2022
The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 22-28: Carter Jr., Tonricko: 22; 159 Howard Road, Robeline; possession of Schedule II narcotics. Winfield Sr., Kenneth: 41; 7425 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant. Aug. 27. Lassien, Steven: 46; 1014 Eddy St., Vinton; introduction of...
'One of a kind': Lafayette residents with ties to England pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Lafayette City Council Member Liz Webb Hebert was on the phone Thursday with her mom when the news broke: Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96. Hebert and her 70-year-old mother, Ann Carter Webb, poured a cup of tea in honor of Britain's longest-reigning monarch. "She was...
Ascension Christian High ready for homecoming
It's homecoming time at Ascension Christian High. The Lions return to their home field at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to face Houma Christian. The all-senior homecoming court includes Melanie Jones, Josie Henkel, Kayleigh Evans, Gabrielle LeBlanc and Emma Guy.
Teens from youth facilities statewide may end up at Angola unit, Louisiana official says
Teens from across Louisiana's youth jails could end up at a new high-security lockup on the grounds of the State Penitentiary at Angola, a state official told a U.S. judge Wednesday — a wider pool of youth inmates than officials previously disclosed. State leaders said in July that only...
