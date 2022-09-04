ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Son makes shocking discovery

It's something we don't see coming, and it's always a shock when we realize it's happened. Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, explains this disconcerting revelation:. "When my son, Mark, was a pre-teen, he told me that when he grew up he was not going to be like me. "Twenty years...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge

Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around the Felicianas for Sept. 7, 2022

The West Feliciana Parish Library is launching several new programs. Baby Monday is a once-a-month session for parents of a child up to 24 months old to allow the child play time while having coffee and talking with other adults. The program starts at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12. No registration is needed.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back

Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville High announces homecoming court

The 2022 Donaldsonville High homecoming queen will be crowned Sept. 23 during a home football game. The homecoming court includes Miss Freshman Paige Jackson, Miss Sophomore Ne'veah Williams and Miss Junior Yucarie Tovar. Seniors named queen-eligible finalists are Layla Ester, Tre'Myai Brown and Laila Philip.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Day#Charity#Brec Church Street Park
theadvocate.com

Installation of bollards begins in downtown Lafayette to easily, temporarily block streets

Workers have begun installing bollards on some downtown Lafayette streets that will allow the city to temporarily prohibit automobile traffic during events. The bollard project is designed to improve safety downtown during large-scale events like Festival International de Louisiane and smaller public events like Downtown Alive and ArtWalk by facilitating pedestrian and bicycle traffic in areas where automobile traffic will be prohibited temporarily.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what's under construction on Millerville Road

Tennessee-based Fast Pace Health is building a 3,700-square-foot clinic at 1545 Millerville Road. This will be the company's first location in Baton Rouge. The clinic will be open daily to treat people with injuries or who need immediate attention. Lab and X-ray services will be located in the clinic. The clinic will offer telehealth visits and behavioral health services.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
theadvocate.com

West Feliciana Parish Detention Center bookings for Aug. 22-28, 2022

The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 22-28: Carter Jr., Tonricko: 22; 159 Howard Road, Robeline; possession of Schedule II narcotics. Winfield Sr., Kenneth: 41; 7425 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant. Aug. 27. Lassien, Steven: 46; 1014 Eddy St., Vinton; introduction of...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Ascension Christian High ready for homecoming

It's homecoming time at Ascension Christian High. The Lions return to their home field at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to face Houma Christian. The all-senior homecoming court includes Melanie Jones, Josie Henkel, Kayleigh Evans, Gabrielle LeBlanc and Emma Guy.
GONZALES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy