ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. On July 29, the victim’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads, court paperwork said. The parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling police.
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queen Creek, AZ
Education
City
Queen Creek, AZ
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Queen Creek, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
hot96.com

Teen Faces Serious Charges After Sending Text Message

Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a high school student received a threatening text message. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a shooting was going to happen the next day at Mt. Vernon High School.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Failed Gilbert project’s dirt pile remains untouched

Truck load after truck load of dirt – about 22,856 cubic yards –were hauled and dumped nearly five years ago on a 7-acre site near Gilbert Civic Center that was to be the home for a proposed veterans memorial park. Operation Welcome Home touted that a scaled-down version...
GILBERT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Elementary Schools#K12#Legacy Traditional School#The Legacy School#Abc15
AZFamily

Neighbors pay respects to 4 people brutally murdered near Casa Grande

Former Scottsdale investment broker begins sentence for $20 million fraud scheme. Court documents show David Alcorn’s involvement as knowingly selling fraudulent investments and licenses to investors — most nearing retirement age. Mobile home residents in Apache Junction blindsided by sudden increase in rent. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
CASA GRANDE, AZ
12 News

Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant

MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

County island residents decry Gilbert project

Liane Reid remembered growing up in Gilbert when there was just one streetlight in the entire town. “We could ride our horses into Jim’s Dairy Bar and hitch up out back and get ice cream,” said Reid, who lives on a piece of unincorporated county island near Knox Road and Val Vista Drive in Gilbert.
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
East Valley Tribune

School district seeks millions to handle growth

Queen Creek can’t build schools fast enough. In a scramble to keep up with the breakneck pace of growth, QCUSD is seeking money from the state to help build 2 new K-6 schools, ready for students in 2027 and 2028. Student enrollment has ballooned 148% in the past decade.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

2 people hurt in fire at Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fire at a Mesa apartment complex left two people hurt on Thursday. Fire crews were called to the complex near Dobson Road and University Drive around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the apartments. The first and second floors had to be evacuated because of the fire and the water. Officials said one victim didn’t need to go to the hospital while other was driven to the burn center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Healing Fields in Tempe honor the 9/11 dead

A memorial that captures the horror that America witnessed 21 years ago will return to Tempe Beach Park this week. The 21st annual Tempe Healing Field tribute will be held Sept. 9-11 for what event Chairman Nick Bastian said is an effort to not only memorialize victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks but capture the unity that immediately followed.
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Marisol Garcia Wants to Transform Arizona's Teachers Union

Building a labor movement in Phoenix is no easy task. Over the past year, though, the labor movement in Phoenix has seen some major wins. Last fall, airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on a 10-day strike, scoring a new contract after years of bargaining. In June, a former budtender at Curaleaf’s dispensary in Gilbert won her job back after arguing in court that the cannabis giant fired her for organizing. And employees at Starbucks locations across the Valley joined unions — becoming some of the first unions at the coffeehouse chain in the country.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy