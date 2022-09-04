Read full article on original website
Arizona man allegedly kills 4 family members including nieceBrenna TempleCasa Grande, AZ
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free SubsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scandal-hit AZ-based electric truck maker seeks more capital amid stock price dropJeff KronenfeldPinal County, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Opening Second LocationGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Arizona State Representative tells NewsBreak that Eyman prison tour was a sanitized "set-up"Jeremy BerenPinal County, AZ
Arizona man allegedly kills 4 family members including niece
Four people were senselessly killed on Sunday outside of Casa Grande. Police are baffled by the brutal murders and have no leads. The community is reeling from the tragedy and looking for answers.
AZFamily
Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. On July 29, the victim’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads, court paperwork said. The parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling police.
This Is The Richest School District In Arizona
This school district is the richest in the state.
hot96.com
Teen Faces Serious Charges After Sending Text Message
Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a high school student received a threatening text message. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a shooting was going to happen the next day at Mt. Vernon High School.
East Valley Tribune
Failed Gilbert project’s dirt pile remains untouched
Truck load after truck load of dirt – about 22,856 cubic yards –were hauled and dumped nearly five years ago on a 7-acre site near Gilbert Civic Center that was to be the home for a proposed veterans memorial park. Operation Welcome Home touted that a scaled-down version...
'It is a big problem': Hundreds of Mesa students experience homelessness
MESA, Ariz. — Arizona’s largest school district has hundreds of students currently experiencing homelessness and a team dedicated to making sure those students get help again this year. In the 2021-2022 school year, about 1,100 students were homeless in Mesa Public Schools. So far this year, 389 students...
AZFamily
Neighbors pay respects to 4 people brutally murdered near Casa Grande
Former Scottsdale investment broker begins sentence for $20 million fraud scheme. Court documents show David Alcorn’s involvement as knowingly selling fraudulent investments and licenses to investors — most nearing retirement age. Mobile home residents in Apache Junction blindsided by sudden increase in rent. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Police: Scottsdale student says school shooting threat was a 'joke'
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A 10-year-old Scottsdale student has allegedly admitted to writing a note that threatened to carry out a school shooting on Tuesday, police say. The BASIS Scottsdale student claimed the note was meant to be a joke,...
Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant
MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
East Valley Tribune
County island residents decry Gilbert project
Liane Reid remembered growing up in Gilbert when there was just one streetlight in the entire town. “We could ride our horses into Jim’s Dairy Bar and hitch up out back and get ice cream,” said Reid, who lives on a piece of unincorporated county island near Knox Road and Val Vista Drive in Gilbert.
