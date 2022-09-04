A man was killed and his wife was injured when their side-by-side all-terrain vehicle rolled about 500 feet in the Imogene Basin southwest of Ouray on Monday, authorities said. Tory Coonrod, 52, of Mesa, Arizona, was driving up a steep spur road in an area known as the Chicago Tunnel near Imogene Pass when the trail ended and he tried to back up or turn around. He called for his wife to jump out,…

