AZFamily
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially removed any use of the derogatory Native American term “squaw” from all public lands, including 65 mentions in the state of Arizona. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public...
East Valley Tribune
Healing Fields in Tempe honor the 9/11 dead
A memorial that captures the horror that America witnessed 21 years ago will return to Tempe Beach Park this week. The 21st annual Tempe Healing Field tribute will be held Sept. 9-11 for what event Chairman Nick Bastian said is an effort to not only memorialize victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks but capture the unity that immediately followed.
KTAR.com
Newly naturalized citizens in Arizona could sway November midterm elections
PHOENIX — Arizona is one of the top states where newly naturalized citizens could sway the November midterm elections, according to a recent report. Nearly 64,000 immigrants became U.S. citizens in Arizona between 2016 and 2020, reflecting a number six times greater than President Job Biden’s estimated 10,500-vote margin of victory in Arizona four years ago.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Arizona
It takes quite a bit of money to live here.
KTAR.com
Hurricane Kay off Mexico coast likely to push rain all the way to metro Phoenix by Friday
PHOENIX – A hurricane with winds of 85 mph blowing hundreds of miles away from Phoenix will still make its presence known locally in the form of rain starting as soon as Friday, forecasters said. Hurricane Kay, racing up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Thursday, is likely to send rain...
This Is The Best Beer Spot In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state.
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?
It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
East Valley Tribune
At 104, Mesa woman thanks God for long life
Vivian Bickford has known the secret to a long life since she was in third grade. As she turned 104 last Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bickford said she gives all the credit to believing in God and Jesus Christ. “I thank God for giving me all of His time,” Bickford said....
KTAR.com
Katie Hobbs won’t debate Kari Lake, but candidates will appear at 2 forums
PHOENIX – Democrat Katie Hobbs won’t agree to debate Republican Kari Lake, but Arizona’s gubernatorial candidates have committed to appearing onstage during the same event at least twice before the November election. The first forum is set for Wednesday evening, but if you haven’t already signed up...
gilbertsunnews.com
Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned
Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
fox10phoenix.com
Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky
PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
KTAR.com
Valley farmer fears Colorado River water cuts will harm future of Arizona’s agriculture
PHOENIX – Recent Colorado River water cuts are making it increasingly difficult for Arizona farms to get by, says one Valley farmer. Jace Miller, a partner and manager of Triple M Farms, which operates land in Gilbert, Queen Creek and Eloy, said the latest river restrictions will threaten his operations, which typically employs about 15-20 people.
This Is The Richest School District In Arizona
This school district is the richest in the state.
East Valley Tribune
Fentanyl fuels grim surge in Mesa OD deaths
Cheap blue pills of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s become a drug of choice on the illicit market, are flooding Mesa’s streets and people of all ages and genders are dying at an alarming rate from the powerful narcotic. West Mesa is a hot spot for drug overdoses...
AZFamily
Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
East Valley Tribune
Mercado project stirs resident anger, support
A raucous crowd of about 140 residents vented disdain for the proposed Mercado Courtyard apartment complex during a recent open house for the project. The crowd cheered and applauded each other’s comments against the project earmarked for the intersection of Shea Boulevard and 92nd Street and even broke into argument with those running the Aug. 25 event.
Arizona Democrat who just won Senate primary resigns
PHOENIX — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August primary...
Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions
PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state — although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
'What used to be a $400,000 home is now $650,000': Real estate analysts say 'size reduction' is happening everywhere
PHOENIX — Arizona's real estate market is again leading the nation, this time for how much less home you're getting for your money. According to a recent Zillow report, Phoenix saw the most significant reduction in size in the average million-dollar home in the country. The report found the...
fox10phoenix.com
'Family of thieves,' cheap gas, a Phoenix Police shootout: this week's top stories
From a family who is reportedly involved in a string of "distraction jewelry thefts" in California, an Apache Junction man accused of being found with nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, to a Phoenix Police shootout that ended with three dead and several others, including officers, injured – this was a busy week for crime in Arizona and across the U.S.
