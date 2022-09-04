ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Healing Fields in Tempe honor the 9/11 dead

A memorial that captures the horror that America witnessed 21 years ago will return to Tempe Beach Park this week. The 21st annual Tempe Healing Field tribute will be held Sept. 9-11 for what event Chairman Nick Bastian said is an effort to not only memorialize victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks but capture the unity that immediately followed.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Newly naturalized citizens in Arizona could sway November midterm elections

PHOENIX — Arizona is one of the top states where newly naturalized citizens could sway the November midterm elections, according to a recent report. Nearly 64,000 immigrants became U.S. citizens in Arizona between 2016 and 2020, reflecting a number six times greater than President Job Biden’s estimated 10,500-vote margin of victory in Arizona four years ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
State
Pennsylvania State
Phoenix, AZ
Society
State
Colorado State
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Society
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Society
Brenna Temple

Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?

It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

At 104, Mesa woman thanks God for long life

Vivian Bickford has known the secret to a long life since she was in third grade. As she turned 104 last Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bickford said she gives all the credit to believing in God and Jesus Christ. “I thank God for giving me all of His time,” Bickford said....
MESA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
gilbertsunnews.com

Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned

Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky

PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chandler Stake#Justservice
East Valley Tribune

Fentanyl fuels grim surge in Mesa OD deaths

Cheap blue pills of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s become a drug of choice on the illicit market, are flooding Mesa’s streets and people of all ages and genders are dying at an alarming rate from the powerful narcotic. West Mesa is a hot spot for drug overdoses...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Mercado project stirs resident anger, support

A raucous crowd of about 140 residents vented disdain for the proposed Mercado Courtyard apartment complex during a recent open house for the project. The crowd cheered and applauded each other’s comments against the project earmarked for the intersection of Shea Boulevard and 92nd Street and even broke into argument with those running the Aug. 25 event.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
12 News

Arizona Democrat who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August primary...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions

PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state — although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

'Family of thieves,' cheap gas, a Phoenix Police shootout: this week's top stories

From a family who is reportedly involved in a string of "distraction jewelry thefts" in California, an Apache Junction man accused of being found with nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, to a Phoenix Police shootout that ended with three dead and several others, including officers, injured – this was a busy week for crime in Arizona and across the U.S.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy