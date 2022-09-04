South County Happenings, Sept. 4

City councils: Chula Vista, regular Tuesday meeting canceled; Coronado, 4 p.m. Tuesday; National City, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Free Friday flick in National City

National City invites the community to a free showing of “Encanto" on Friday at the Kimball Park Bowl, 1300 A Ave. Showing starts after sunset, around 8:15 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. No registration required. Contact the Library & Community Services Department at communityservices@nationalcityca.gov or (619) 336-4290.

Aquatics center holds reopening

Southwestern College's Jaguar Aquatics Wellness & Sports Center re-opens for a public celebration from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at 900 Otay Lakes Road. Visitors (children welcome) are invited to tour the site, meet the instructors, learn about fitness and swimming classes, tour the county's largest pool deck, enjoy games and refreshments, take a fitness assessment and earn a chance to win a door prize. RSVP to (619) 482-6327; visit www.swcwac@swccd.edu .

Police foundation hosts Evening With Heroes

The nonprofit Chula Vista Police Foundation hosts its ninth annual Evening With Heroes from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the Easton Archery Center of Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. The cocktail and luau dinner fundraiser offers interactive experiences with officers to learn about law enforcement, along with fun activities and demonstrations. ABC-10 News Anchor Kimberly Hunt will emcee the program, and Clint Bell will entertain as auctioneer. Tickets available at chulavistapolicefoundation.org . Items are welcome for the silent and live auctions; online bidding is open at bit.ly/3PMSjKq . Or donate by mail: Send checks (payable to Chula Vista Police Foundation) to 315 Fourth Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91910. Visit bit.ly/3cbETKb .

Superintendent wins education award

Dr. Gina Potter, superintendent of the San Ysidro School District, was recently named 2022 Outstanding Instructional Leader by the California Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development. The award recognizes a leader who has significantly affected or influenced public education in California. Individuals are nominated by their peers in the association for supporting professional growth and instructional leadership. Potter has been an educator for almost 30 years and has served as San Ysidro district superintendent since May 2018. “I’m proud of the high-quality education we, as a team, provide for all our students," Potter said in a statement, "and I’m grateful for the trust we have built with our families and the San Ysidro community." Previous winners of the award are Cindy Marten, former superintendent of San Diego Unified School District, now U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education, and Karen Staph Walters, former executive director of the California State Board of Education, now serving as executive director of the California County Superintendents Educational Services Association.

Cafe nights with music return to library

Café Nights are back at the National City Public Library, from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays starting Sept. 12. The library is seeking talented musicians to volunteer at the Café Nights — jazz groups, acoustic performers, chamber ensembles, vocalists and soloists. If interested, submit an audio link to literacy@nationalcityca.gov or call to schedule an audition at (619) 470-5860. The library is at 1401 National City Blvd.

Bootcamp for entrepreneurs offered

An Entrepreneurship and Adversity Community Bootcamp will be offered on six Saturdays in September and October for those in difficult circumstances who are trying to grow or start a business. The camp will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting this Saturday to Oct. 15 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 6845 University Ave., San Diego. Presented by the San Diego State University Lavin Entrepreneurship Center and the Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Studies. The program is part of the Urban Poverty and Business Initiative, a collaboration among universities and nonprofits to help those in underserved communities start and grow successful businesses. The cost is $500, but scholarships of $400 are available. Register and learn more at leadershipcentersw.org.





Chula Vista relief fund program open

Applications for COVID-19 relief funds are open for small businesses and nonprofits in Chula Vista. The city, the San Diego Foundation and the San Diego & Imperial Small Business Development Center Network have joined to open the fund and to offer resources to help business owners and nonprofit leaders. Applications are open through 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Eligible small businesses can receive up to $10,000 and eligible nonprofits can receive up to $100,000. Small businesses must be located in Chula Vista; nonprofits must be located in or serve Chula Vista. Applicants can be self-employed, independent contractors, sole proprietors, home-based businesses, or corporations with no more than 100 employees. Multi-lingual assistance is available. Visit SDIVSBDC.org/cv-stimulus for details and help applying.

Art exhibit at Bonita museum

The Nuevas Narrativas Nativas / New Native Narratives exhibition comes to the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center starting Friday through Sept. 24. An open public reception will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. New Native Narratives was created by The Front gallery in San Ysidro. It is the final presentation of art by 17 young artists from San Diego and Tijuana. These young artists were mentored by established artists including Francisco Eme, Sara Solaimani, Mely Barragan and Andrea Chung. Exhibitions are free and open to the public. The Bonita Museum & Cultural Center, 4355 Bonita Road, Bonita, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Visit www.bonitahistoricalsociety.org .

