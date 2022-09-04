ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

LeeLee
4d ago

There has to be something to this. Men all over are being lured to their deaths and either found in water or hanging from something. At this point people should just go to work and home and only where it's necessary unless they're out with people they know and trust. The world is too dark, even in the daylight.

Lee Shepard
4d ago

Wait just a minute...accidental?! Really?!! ..and just WHO goes swimming in long pants and their Wallet in the pocket?!! accidental my eye!! something fishy going on here..when things don't make sense.. you must dig deeper..cause that means it's a Lie!!

CBS Sacramento

Hit-and-run leaves woman dead in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA – A deadly hit-and-run has a major Rancho Cordova road closed early Thursday morning. The scene is near Coloma Road and McGregor Drive. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a woman who was crossing the street was struck just before 5 a.m. That woman then died from her injuries. Her name has not been released. No suspect information has been released at this point.Police say Coloma Road is closed between McGregor and Benita drives due to the investigation. No estimated time of reopening has been given. 
L.A. Weekly

Stacey Lloyd Cloud Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]

57-Year-Old Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Collision on 65th Street. The incident occurred on August 17th, just before 8:30 a.m., in the area past 65th Street. According to reports, Cloud was crossing the street in the area when a Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound on Florin collided with him. The impact of the collision left Cloud with serious injuries.
ABC10

Woman hit, killed by car in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A woman died early Thursday morning after being hit by a car in Rancho Cordova. According to Rancho Cordova Police, it happened around 5 a.m. near Coloma Road, east of McGregor Drive. They say a vehicle hit a woman crossing the road. She suffered major...
FOX40

Body and car found in Calaveras River

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the Calaveras River on Monday. Police report that the body of a man was found near Pershing Avenue in the Civic District. A submerged vehicle was found near the body, according to police. An investigation is underway.
ABC10

The Queen's visit to Sutter's Fort in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Queen Elizabeth was a world traveler, and as we remember her legacy, we are reminded about the time she visited Sacramento. In 1983, her majesty visited the state Capitol and took a tour of Sutter’s Fort. When she arrived, the Queen and Prince Phillip were escorted down the street by a band of historical characters, according to State Parks Interpreter and Sutter’s Fort curator Nancy Jenner.
FOX40

Rancho Cordova fatal crash forces road closures

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision in Rancho Cordova closed Coloma Road on Thursday, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department Coloma Road was closed between McGregor Drive and Benita Drive until 7:45 a.m. when police reported the scene had been cleared. At around 12:45 p.m., the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office shared that a […]
CBS Sacramento

Large staff walkout at Sacramento animal rehab center leads to increase at Auburn location

SACRAMENTO — Extreme heat affects people and the power grid while also taking a toll on wild animals.But in Sacramento County, the only wildlife rescue to help distressed wild animals is temporarily closed.As California sizzles under this broiling heat, cars line up on Patrol Road.Lisa DeHaven, a Fair Oaks resident, found a young squirrel in her yard."It was by our Cypress tree," she said. "It had fallen down, and our dogs had found it, and they were licking it."Lisa DeHaven took the animal to Wildlife Care Association but arrived to closed doors.The center is temporarily closed while it tries to...
FOX40

Roseville man sentenced for killing his wife

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife. According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Crash on Venetian Drive and Pershing Avenue in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department reported that at least one person suffered fatal injuries and several other parties were injured after a car accident on Pershing Avenue on September 4, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. near Venetian Drive, according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal...
CBS Sacramento

Body, submerged vehicle found in Calaveras River in Stockton

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after the body of a man was pulled from the Calaveras River in Stockton on Labor Day. The Stockton Police Department says the body was discovered in the water near Pershing Avenue a little after 1 p.m. Monday. A submerged car was also found nearby. Police are now looking into whether the two discoveries are related. The identity of the man found dead has not been released. 
