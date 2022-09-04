Read full article on original website
LeeLee
4d ago
There has to be something to this. Men all over are being lured to their deaths and either found in water or hanging from something. At this point people should just go to work and home and only where it's necessary unless they're out with people they know and trust. The world is too dark, even in the daylight.
Reply(4)
14
Lee Shepard
4d ago
Wait just a minute...accidental?! Really?!! ..and just WHO goes swimming in long pants and their Wallet in the pocket?!! accidental my eye!! something fishy going on here..when things don't make sense.. you must dig deeper..cause that means it's a Lie!!
Reply(3)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hit-and-run leaves woman dead in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA – A deadly hit-and-run has a major Rancho Cordova road closed early Thursday morning. The scene is near Coloma Road and McGregor Drive. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a woman who was crossing the street was struck just before 5 a.m. That woman then died from her injuries. Her name has not been released. No suspect information has been released at this point.Police say Coloma Road is closed between McGregor and Benita drives due to the investigation. No estimated time of reopening has been given.
Missing Roseville woman, 72, possibly taken against her will by nephew, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville police are asking for help as they try to find 72-year-old Carmen Rios. Police said Rios is considered at-risk and was possibly taken against her will by her nephew, 39-year-old Michael Calderon. They could be traveling in a brown 2004 Honda CRV with California license plate "5GCW729."
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Sacramento. The crash happened on northbound I-5 near Sutterville Road at around 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Weekly
Stacey Lloyd Cloud Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]
57-Year-Old Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Collision on 65th Street. The incident occurred on August 17th, just before 8:30 a.m., in the area past 65th Street. According to reports, Cloud was crossing the street in the area when a Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound on Florin collided with him. The impact of the collision left Cloud with serious injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman hit, killed by car in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A woman died early Thursday morning after being hit by a car in Rancho Cordova. According to Rancho Cordova Police, it happened around 5 a.m. near Coloma Road, east of McGregor Drive. They say a vehicle hit a woman crossing the road. She suffered major...
crimevoice.com
Sacramento man in custody after allegedly setting fire to room with himself and child inside
Above: Still image from Sacramento County deputy bodycam footage | SCSO. A Sacramento man was recently arrested after a hostage situation in which he allegedly locked himself in a bedroom with his infant child and began setting fire to the room with both of them still inside, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
John Wayne, pleasure cruises and fire: the story of the Spirit of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It is no secret that the Sacramento River was home to the big-wheeled paddle boats of days gone by, but one of them is a Hollywood star that today rests on the banks of the river it takes its name from. The Spirit of Sacramento has sat decaying on the banks […]
What to know about trail etiquette on the American River Parkway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The American River Parkway is an escape for runners, bikers and even dogs, but the rules of the trail can be confusing for some. Dianna Poggetto, the executive director of the American River Parkway Foundation, says trail users have to work together on the parkway to stay safe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Firefighters stop forward progress on 4.5-acre fire at Del Paso Regional Park
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters have stopped the forward movement of a fire burning at a Sacramento park. The fire broke out Wednesday at Del Paso Regional Park, which is in the 3500 block of Auburn Boulevard. Sacramento Fire Department crews responded to the scene and were able to contain it to 4.5 acres.
Citrus Heights resident plans 4th annual gathering for homeless awareness
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights resident Alfred Sanchez is frustrated with how Citrus Heights treats the homeless population and is taking action by holding a peaceful gathering Tuesday. Sanchez is known in the area as the “Snack Man” because he drives around on his snack-filled scooter to feed,...
Body and car found in Calaveras River
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the Calaveras River on Monday. Police report that the body of a man was found near Pershing Avenue in the Civic District. A submerged vehicle was found near the body, according to police. An investigation is underway.
The Queen's visit to Sutter's Fort in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Queen Elizabeth was a world traveler, and as we remember her legacy, we are reminded about the time she visited Sacramento. In 1983, her majesty visited the state Capitol and took a tour of Sutter’s Fort. When she arrived, the Queen and Prince Phillip were escorted down the street by a band of historical characters, according to State Parks Interpreter and Sutter’s Fort curator Nancy Jenner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rancho Cordova fatal crash forces road closures
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision in Rancho Cordova closed Coloma Road on Thursday, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department Coloma Road was closed between McGregor Drive and Benita Drive until 7:45 a.m. when police reported the scene had been cleared. At around 12:45 p.m., the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office shared that a […]
Large staff walkout at Sacramento animal rehab center leads to increase at Auburn location
SACRAMENTO — Extreme heat affects people and the power grid while also taking a toll on wild animals.But in Sacramento County, the only wildlife rescue to help distressed wild animals is temporarily closed.As California sizzles under this broiling heat, cars line up on Patrol Road.Lisa DeHaven, a Fair Oaks resident, found a young squirrel in her yard."It was by our Cypress tree," she said. "It had fallen down, and our dogs had found it, and they were licking it."Lisa DeHaven took the animal to Wildlife Care Association but arrived to closed doors.The center is temporarily closed while it tries to...
crimevoice.com
Sacramento Man Gets 17 Years in Prison for Selling Deadly Fentanyl to Rocklin Teen
Originally Posted By: Placer County District Attorney’s Office Facebook Page. “ROSEVILLE, Calif. – On Sept. 1, 2022, the Honorable Judge Penney sentenced Virgil Xavier Bordner, age 22, to 17 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation regarding the fentanyl death of local Rocklin teen Zachary Didier.
Roseville man sentenced for killing his wife
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife. According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash on Venetian Drive and Pershing Avenue in Stockton
The Stockton Police Department reported that at least one person suffered fatal injuries and several other parties were injured after a car accident on Pershing Avenue on September 4, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. near Venetian Drive, according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal...
KCRA.com
Families at Sacramento apartment complex struggle with failing air-conditioners amid heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Parts of California hit record-high temperatures on Tuesday, but for families in Meadowview, the struggle with heat has been the same for months, the issue only becoming worse in recent days. Several families at Meadow Glen apartments in Meadowview struggled through the hottest hours on Tuesday.
Body, submerged vehicle found in Calaveras River in Stockton
STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after the body of a man was pulled from the Calaveras River in Stockton on Labor Day. The Stockton Police Department says the body was discovered in the water near Pershing Avenue a little after 1 p.m. Monday. A submerged car was also found nearby. Police are now looking into whether the two discoveries are related. The identity of the man found dead has not been released.
Jackson Jr. High students allegedly told to eat outside on hottest day of heatwave
JACKSON, Calif. — Two staff members at a foothill middle school are on leave after allegedly directing students to eat outside on the hottest day of a record-breaking California heatwave. Students at Amador County's Jackson Junior High School were told Tuesday they were to eat lunch outside contradicting district...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 23