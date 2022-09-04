Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
BPD launches Operation Silent Night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said with the recent increase in homicides and violent crime, they have launched Operation Silent Night. During a recent traffic stop under the operation, officers made arrests and confiscated firearms and other illegal items. The Birmingham Police Department Tweet said: “This is...
wbrc.com
Cousin of Birmingham nightclub shooting victim pleads for the community to get help
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man shot multiple times at a Birmingham nightclub early Monday morning is speaking out against the wave of violence happening in the city. The 20-year-old man was four times during an argument with another person at Quest nightclub over Labor day weekend....
Police: Fight led to shooting at Talladega plant
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is being treated at UAB Hospital after being shot at an air filter plant in Talladega Thursday morning. According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to FilterBuy on Pope Street in Talladega regarding a report of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. […]
wvtm13.com
4-year-old shot in Birmingham Wednesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating after a 4-year-old girl was shot Wednesday night. Learn more in the video above. Police responded to the 4100 block of Messer Airport Highway at about 8:30 p.m. on a report of a child shot. Officers and rescue crews arrived to find a little girl shot in the back.
wbrc.com
Alabama Metro Crime Stoppers hope new billboards bring in crucial information for violent crime cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may be seeing an important reminder when travelling in and around Birmingham. Crime Stoppers has placed several billboards around the city in an effort to combat this latest rise in violent crime. Metro Alabama Crime Stoppers Executive Director Bob Copus says the billboards are about...
19-year-old Birmingham woman arrested in deadly Labor Day shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that left one woman dead on Labor Day. Sabrina Andrews, 19, was charged with capital murder for her role in a shooting in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Monday night. Officers were called to the scene […]
4-year-old child injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left a four-year-old injured. According to BPD, around 8:30 p.m. officers received a call on reports of a juvenile shot in the 4100 block of Messer Airport Highway. Upon arrival, officers encountered an adult female and the juvenile in a vehicle. The adult said […]
wbrc.com
Man killed in apartment on 17th Street N in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating another homicide. Officers said they got a call of a person shot before noon on Tuesday. Officers said a man was shot to death in an apartment in the 1400 block of 17th Street North. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old...
Family of cousins gunned down in Birmingham’s deadly Labor Day weekend seek help with burial costs
Friends and family members of two cousins gunned down in a drive-by shooting over the violent Labor Day weekend in Birmingham are asking for help with burials. A GoFundMe has been launched to help with the funders of 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell and 35-year-old Justin Taylor. They were...
Charges upgraded against Tuscaloosa man after victim dies in hospital
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office announced the upgrading of charges against a man a week after they were arrested for their connection to a shooting. Marquis Rayone Brown, 40, was initially charged with attempted murder on Aug. 31, but has now been charged with murder after the man he allegedly shot died […]
‘Her heart was pure’: Family heartbroken by slaying of beloved Birmingham barber; suspect charged
The family of a 23-year-old woman who was killed on Labor Day said her death has left heartbreak and a void. Keondra Ra’Shun “Keke” Hollis, a beloved barber, was fatally shot Monday at University Crossings apartments. On Wednesday, Birmingham police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Sabrina Andrews...
wbrc.com
Two Birmingham men killed in crash in Autauga County
AUTAUGA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after two men from Birmingham were killed in a crash on September 4. Authorities say 24-year-old Miguel A. Hernandez-Lopez and 28-year-old Evangalist A. Alfredo were killed when the Toyota Tundra they were driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man killed inside apartment near Birmingham's Fountain Heights community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: September 6th: The Birmingham Police Department identified the victim as Corye Daniels, 31, of Birmingham. The BPD says a person of interest was taken into custody, and that person and Corye were apparently involved in an argument that led to shots being fired. ------------------------------------------------ Birmingham...
Suspect surrenders during Pleasant Grove standoff
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pleasant Grove man surrendered after a standoff with police that lasted hours on Wednesday. According to Pleasant Grove PD, officers received calls of a burglary and a man leaving out a house with what appeared to be a blanket wrapped full of long firearms around 1:15 p.m. Pleasant Grove Police […]
wvtm13.com
Blount County man killed in Labor Day shooting at gay nightclub in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Blount County man was killed and another man was injured in an early morning shooting at The Quest Club in downtown Birmingham on Labor Day. Learn more in the video above. Birmingham police said officers responded to a report of two people shot at the...
4-year-old girl shot while in car in Birmingham ‘fighting for her life,’ mayor says
A 4-year-old girl shot while in a car in Birmingham’s Avondale community remains hospitalized after family said she was shot twice in the back. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and family members identified the girl as Serenity Spearman. Woodfin posted her picture on Twitter Thursday, saying “This beautiful 4-year-old girl with all the potential in the world is currently fighting for her life in Children’s Hospital.”
Search underway for missing Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman. According to BPD, Samantha Maroone, 31, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South on foot walking in an unknown direction. She is not believed to be in any danger. Maroone […]
Birmingham PD investigating homicide caused by argument
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide Tuesday. At approximately 11:55 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately made contact with the person of […]
wbrc.com
Mt. Hebron Baptist Thomas Church hosting a prayer walk in response to surge of violent crimes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking the community to step up and help put an end to the violence. A Church in Birmingham’s Thomas community is trying to do their part by hosting a prayer walk this Saturday. The drive-by shooting that killed a man in front...
Sloss Fright Furnace comes to an end after decades in Birmingham
Organizers of the Sloss Fright Furnace have announced the Birmingham event will no longer be produced. The event, which was held annually from 1997 until 2019, is "too disruptive" and isn't "well aligned with Sloss' mission" or its image, the event's organizers said they were told by the venue's board.
