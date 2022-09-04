ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orofino, ID

Seniors seize the chance to pay it forward

By Kathy Hedberg of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6pXQ_0hhc1ERl00

OROFINO — After years of painful rehabilitation resulting from cerebral palsy at his birth, Orofino High School senior Mick Zenner was inspired to pay back his benefactors through his senior project.

Zenner and his cousin, Bridger Kennedy, a senior at Lewiston High School, both 18, raised more than $8,000 last week in a cornhole tournament at the Orofino City Park. Donations are continuing to come in, Kennedy said, and all of the proceeds will be donated to Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane.

Comments / 1

Related
pullmanradio.com

Latah County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery And Shootout At Moscow Area Home-No One Hit By Gunfire

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is investigated an armed robbery that led to a shootout at a home just East of Moscow. Deputies were called to the armed robbery report early Saturday morning around 1:00 at a home on Carmichael Road. Lt. Shane Anderson says that a man was assaulted before he exchanged gunfire with the two adult male suspects who were trying to rob him. No one was hit by the gunfire but the man was injured in the physical altercation. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Lt. Anderson says the case doesn’t represent a threat to the public. Deputies are actively investigating with assistance from Idaho State Police.
MOSCOW, ID
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
2K+
Followers
153
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy