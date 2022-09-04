Seniors seize the chance to pay it forward

OROFINO — After years of painful rehabilitation resulting from cerebral palsy at his birth, Orofino High School senior Mick Zenner was inspired to pay back his benefactors through his senior project.

Zenner and his cousin, Bridger Kennedy, a senior at Lewiston High School, both 18, raised more than $8,000 last week in a cornhole tournament at the Orofino City Park. Donations are continuing to come in, Kennedy said, and all of the proceeds will be donated to Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane.