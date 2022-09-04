Colorado Rep. Leslie Herod is joining the race to be Denver mayor, adding a major name to an already crowded field of candidates. Herod announced her candidacy Thursday, seeking to replace term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock when his third term ends in 2023. At least 10 other candidates have filed paperwork to run, including longtime Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega, former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough and anti-gang activist Terrance Roberts.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO