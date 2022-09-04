ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

State Rep. Leslie Herod joins race for Denver mayor

Colorado Rep. Leslie Herod is joining the race to be Denver mayor, adding a major name to an already crowded field of candidates. Herod announced her candidacy Thursday, seeking to replace term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock when his third term ends in 2023. At least 10 other candidates have filed paperwork to run, including longtime Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega, former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough and anti-gang activist Terrance Roberts.
NONPROFIT REGISTER | Tickets for Summit & Stars Gala now on sale

News: Tickets are now on sale for the Summit & Stars Gala, signature fundraiser for the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado and Wyoming. The Oct. 1 event is being chaired by Michelle Losasso and takes place at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Tickets start at $300 per person and include cocktails,...
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski industry

For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
