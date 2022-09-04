Read full article on original website
How $ETH Holders Can Receive Free $ETHW Tokens From a Post-Merge PoW Fork
A group of miners and developers are planning to fork the Ethereum blockchain after the Merge upgrade, which is expected to take place between September 13 and September 15, as a result of which $ETH holders could get $ETHW tokens via an airdrop. As you probably already know, the Merge...
Cosmos ($ATOM) Price Could Nearly Double if a Crypto Market Rally Is Ignited, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that Cosmos ($ATOM) could see its price nearly double if a cryptocurrency market rally is ignited by Ethereum’s upcoming Merge upgrade, which will see the network transition from its current Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism into a Proof-of-Stake consensus. According to the host of Coin...
Cardano ($ADA) and Lido DAO ($LDO) Could Soon Rally, Crypto Analyst Predicts
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the prices of both Cardano ($ADA) and Lido DAO’s governance token $LDO could soon rally based on two upcoming hard forks, including Ethereum’s Merge upgrade. The host of Coin Bureau, as Daily Hodl reports, has shared a new video with his...
$BNB Price Surges as Blockchain Embraces Technology to Make Transactions Cheaper and Faster
The native asset of the Binance-backed BNB Chain, $BNB, has seen its price surge up to 6% over the last 24-hour period after the blockchain network announced it’s embracing zero-knowledge (ZK) rollups, which can speed up transaction times and reduce fees. According to CryptoCompare and TradingView data, BNB is...
Mysterious Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Whale Moves 3.37 Trillion Token Stash
A mysterious Shiba Inu ($SHIB) whale has moved its 3.37 trillion token stash in a large transaction that has caught the attention of the SHIBArmy for its size. It isn’t known what entity is behind the transaction. Analysis from the Ethereum blockchain’s data shows that the 3.37 trillion $SHIB...
Top Crypto Analyst Points to Potential Cardano ($ADA) Price Rally as Ethereum ($ETH) Rises
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has pointed out that the price of smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA) could soon surge, at a time in which its rival platform Ethereum ($ETH) has been steadily rising and is showing a potential continuation pattern. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa has shared...
Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months
The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
Investment Strategist Lyn Alden Explains Why Bitcoin Is ‘A Marvellous Technology
In a recent interview, highly respected equity research analyst and investment strategist Lyn Alden explained why she believes that Bitcoin is the best monetary network. Alden, who provides equity research and investment strategies for clients, made her comments during an interview with Bitcoin advocate Peter McCormack for episode #549 of his “What Bitcoin Did” (WBD) podcast.
$BTC Market Cap Dominance Falls to Levels Last Since in January 2018
With Bitcoin trading below $19,000 and $BTC dominance down to levels last since over four years go, Peter Schiff said that it was “better to abandon ship before the bottom drops out.”. According to TradingView, currently (as of 6:42 a.m. UTC on September 7) Bitcoin is trading around $18,801...
Don’t Fade Fast and Efficient Solana DEXs Powered by Kamino Finance
Kamino Finance has begun playing a major role in attracting liquidity to Solana’s decentralized exchanges (DEXs). The project has launched to reduce the friction between liquidity providers (LPs) and the most up-to-date technology powering next-generation DEXs, the concentrated liquidity market maker (CLMM). Kamino provides automated solutions for liquidity providers...
Binance Will ‘Auto-Convert’ $USDC, $USDP, $TUSD to $BUSD From September 29
On Monday (September 5), Binance announced that it will no longer support the use of fiat-collateralized stablecoins $USDC, $USDP, and $TUSD for trading, and instead “users’ existing balances and new deposits” will automatically get converted to $BUSD at a 1:1 ratio. According to a blog post published...
$BTC: Crypto Analyst Who Predicted May 2021 Market Crash: ‘Now Is the Time to Buy’ Bitcoin
A popular cryptocurrency analyst who predicted May 2021’s Bitcoin ($BTC) market crash has suggested that based on a little-known model, “now is the time to buy” the flagship cryptocurrency, and not to sell it. In a series of tweets, the pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave...
Ripple’s $XRP Lawsuit Could Soon Be Settled, Crypto Legal Expert Suggests
Jeremy Hogan, an $XRP proponent and a U.S. legal counsel, has recently said that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives alleging they “raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”. Responding to a user on social...
Elon Musk Hints At Potential Apple-SpaceX Partnership For iPhone 14 Satellite Feature
Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he’s had some “promising conversations” with Apple Inc AAPL over Starlink connectivity. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur said on Twitter Thursday that the iPhone team is obviously “super smart.”. “For sure, closing link from space to phone...
India, the world's top rice exporter, just slapped a 20% tax on some rice exports. It could further fuel food inflation.
India also banned the exports of 100% broken rice, which is mostly used for animal feed. This comes as plantings have been hit by a lack of rainfall.
Dormant Bitcoin ($BTC) Supply Hits New All-Time High as Market ‘Stress Tests’ Weaker Hands
The volume of Bitcoin’s supply that hasn’t moved for at least one year has hit a new all-time high of 12.589 million $BTC, according to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, which pointed out that the figure is equivalent to 65.77% of the cryptocurrency’s circulating supply. On social media,...
