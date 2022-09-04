ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) and Lido DAO ($LDO) Could Soon Rally, Crypto Analyst Predicts

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the prices of both Cardano ($ADA) and Lido DAO’s governance token $LDO could soon rally based on two upcoming hard forks, including Ethereum’s Merge upgrade. The host of Coin Bureau, as Daily Hodl reports, has shared a new video with his...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq#Smart Contract#Mining Equipment#Web3 Investment#Ethereum Foundation#Merge#The Beacon Chain
cryptoglobe.com

Mysterious Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Whale Moves 3.37 Trillion Token Stash

A mysterious Shiba Inu ($SHIB) whale has moved its 3.37 trillion token stash in a large transaction that has caught the attention of the SHIBArmy for its size. It isn’t known what entity is behind the transaction. Analysis from the Ethereum blockchain’s data shows that the 3.37 trillion $SHIB...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptoglobe.com

Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months

The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Investment Strategist Lyn Alden Explains Why Bitcoin Is ‘A Marvellous Technology

In a recent interview, highly respected equity research analyst and investment strategist Lyn Alden explained why she believes that Bitcoin is the best monetary network. Alden, who provides equity research and investment strategies for clients, made her comments during an interview with Bitcoin advocate Peter McCormack for episode #549 of his “What Bitcoin Did” (WBD) podcast.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC Market Cap Dominance Falls to Levels Last Since in January 2018

With Bitcoin trading below $19,000 and $BTC dominance down to levels last since over four years go, Peter Schiff said that it was “better to abandon ship before the bottom drops out.”. According to TradingView, currently (as of 6:42 a.m. UTC on September 7) Bitcoin is trading around $18,801...
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Don’t Fade Fast and Efficient Solana DEXs Powered by Kamino Finance

Kamino Finance has begun playing a major role in attracting liquidity to Solana’s decentralized exchanges (DEXs). The project has launched to reduce the friction between liquidity providers (LPs) and the most up-to-date technology powering next-generation DEXs, the concentrated liquidity market maker (CLMM). Kamino provides automated solutions for liquidity providers...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Binance Will ‘Auto-Convert’ $USDC, $USDP, $TUSD to $BUSD From September 29

On Monday (September 5), Binance announced that it will no longer support the use of fiat-collateralized stablecoins $USDC, $USDP, and $TUSD for trading, and instead “users’ existing balances and new deposits” will automatically get converted to $BUSD at a 1:1 ratio. According to a blog post published...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Ripple’s $XRP Lawsuit Could Soon Be Settled, Crypto Legal Expert Suggests

Jeremy Hogan, an $XRP proponent and a U.S. legal counsel, has recently said that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives alleging they “raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”. Responding to a user on social...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy