Artist’s Whimsical, Colorful Mural Enlivens Sunset District Home
The westside neighborhoods have a lot of brightly colored homes, each one different from the house next door. Homes painted bright pink, rich purple or green-screen green catch the eye, especially among those painted with more neutral shades of brown and beige. The real treats for the eyes are the homes with painted murals. Like the beauty on 36th Avenue and Irving Street.
City Hall: Gordon Mar
I’m excited to share that the SF Board of Supervisors adopted my Veterans Affordable Housing Access Act, a new policy that helps prevent homelessness and expands access to affordable housing for veterans. Veterans often face homelessness or lack housing options due to mental health, disability or affordability issues. In...
Press Release: Last Day to View Buddha Relics
The 10,000 Buddha Relics Collection, one of the largest collections of its kind in the world, is at the Dharma Treasury Temple Saturday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5. Free showings will be open daily for 3 days, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.. In addition, special times to meditate with the relics will be held 9-10 a.m. and 7-8 p.m., every day. Dharma Treasury Temple is located at 3201 Ulloa St.
New Housing and Commercial Project Planned for Vicente Street at 34th Avenue
Plans to demolish the one-story home of Livingwater Fellowship church on Vicente Street and replace it with two four-story residential buildings of six units total are now under review by the San Francisco Planning Department. The new buildings are planned to be 40-feet tall. The project would entail the subdivision...
Police Blotter: Sunset District
No Driver’s License: 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, July 23, 9:03 p.m. Officers were conducting speed enforcement observed a vehicle traveling 54 mph in a 35 mph zone. The officers conducted a traffic stop and a computer check revealed that the driver had never been issued a driver’s license.
