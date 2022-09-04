ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior Scrutiny and Assurance Manager

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

We are looking to recruit a new role to join an innovative and ambitious team to support the Police and Crime Commissioner in holding the force to account in their provision of an effective and efficient police service, through scrutiny and assurance activity.

The Avon and Somerset Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) has wide ranging responsibilities for setting the priorities and budget of the Constabulary, holding the Chief Constable to account for delivery of the Police and Crime Plan. The PCC also has wider responsibilities across criminal justice and community safety and commissions a wide range of services for both victims and offenders in order to support delivery of the Plan.

The main responsibilities of this role are:

  • To support the Police and Crime Commissioner in holding the force to account in their provision of an effective and efficient police service, through scrutiny and assurance activity.
  • To manage a high quality, customer focussed service to members of the public contacting the PCC.
  • To support the PCC in discharging their statutory functions as identified in legislation, including regarding complaints, FoI and DSAR and Misconduct Hearings and Police Appeals Tribunals.

The OPCC have a hybrid working approach which incorporates blended office and home working.

The OPCC has a strong focus on employing people that best fit with the ethos and culture of our team and are looking for someone that will embrace our values of Openness, Partnership, Compassion and Courage.

The closing date for applications is 5th September 2022 at 12noon.

Selection days will be held w/c 19th September 2022.

To apply, please submit the attached completed application form via the button below.

