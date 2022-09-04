ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcilee Breeding
4d ago

She packed her bags and left SAID THE BOYFRIEND SO HE CLEANED OUT her bank acct. and maxed out her credit cards. I'm no investigator buts that's a MAJOR RED FLAG to me.

Reply(16)
369
Guess what
4d ago

He did something to her. He knows how our disgusting system is. He thought no one would care enough and he would get away with it. Buying boots and a shovel with her credit card. He's an evil idiot. Women stay away from hateful mean men.

Reply(4)
198
Patricia Daley-Parham
4d ago

my condolences to her family. I believe deep in my heart that he killed her and her being black and him white he's going to get away with it..I do pray that the family be a thorn to the police , media along with him and don't give up until they get the truth..😡🙏

Reply(5)
144
 

The Independent

A Kenyan woman vanished in Wyoming after meeting boyfriend on Craigslist. Six months on, her family plead for answers

The family of a missing woman are pleading for information for their loved one six months after she vanished. Thirty-two-year-old Irene Gawka was last seen by her family during a video call on 24 February, members of her family told CNN in an interview. Ms Gawka, who had moved from Kenya to the US in 2019 to pursue a career in healthcare, lived with her boyfriend Nathan Hightman, 39, in Gillette, Wyoming. Gillette police have said that after Ms Gawka went missing, Mr Hightman withdrew more than $3,000 from Ms Gakwa’s bank account and maxed out another $3,230 on...
