SALT LAKE CITY- The state of Utah continues to be well represented by Utah and BYU football in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Utes started out at #7, but dropped six spots to #13 after a heartbreaking 3-point loss to Florida in the Swamp. Meanwhile, the Cougars started at #25 and jumped a four spots to #21 after an impressive win over USF in Tampa. Florida who wasn’t ranked to start the season jumped to #12 after showing they are further ahead than most thought they would be to start the year.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO