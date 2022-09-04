Read full article on original website
BYU Football Offensive Line Takes Part In Viral TikTok Trend
PROVO, Utah – The heart and soul of BYU football in 2022 is the offensive line. During BYU’s 50-21 win over South Florida last week, they showed how dominant they can be in the trenches. Back in the spring, BYU offensive line coach Darrell Funk set out a...
One Year Later: BYU’s Big 12 Invitation Represents Endless Potential
PROVO, Utah – On September 10, 2021, at 7 a.m., in room C301 at the Abraham O. Smoot Administration Building (more commonly referred to as the ‘X-shaped’ building) on campus, BYU officials gathered for a historic meeting. The reason? BYU was waiting on official word from Big...
BYU QB Jaren Hall Lands NIL Deal With Local Menswear Company
PROVO, Utah – BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall has a new NIL partnership with a company based in Utah. Hall inked a partnership with menswear company &Collar. &Collar is based in South Salt Lake. “We’ve all been huge fans of Jaren Hall here at &Collar. When we found out...
BYU Football Will Debut New Royal Blue Helmet Against Baylor
PROVO, Utah – Saturday’s game between No. 21 BYU football and No. 9 Baylor is big. Big games bring out fresh new gear for college football teams. That’s what is happening for BYU on Saturday night as they will be wearing their new “Blue Lightning” helmet against the Bears.
Latest On BYU WRs Puka Nacua, Gunner Romney Entering Baylor Game
PROVO, Utah – One of the big questions for No. 21 BYU football entering Saturday night’s tilt against Baylor is the availability of wide receivers Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney. Earlier in the week, BYU coach Kalani Sitake was asked for an update on BYU’s banged-up receivers. Sitake...
Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll: Week One Edition
SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is underway and with the Big 12 and PAC-12 fighting for conference supremacy, what better way to determine a winner than with a power poll?. Jake Scott, Ben Anderson, and Jake Hatch from the Jake and Ben Show on 97.5 The...
A Coach’s Journey: BYU Assistant Head Coach Ed Lamb
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU’s assistant head coach Ed Lamb is an important piece of the BYU Football team, but do you know how he got to where he is?. Lamb’s coaching journey began in youth sports. “Having my dad and other people coach me, those were...
Utes Going With Classic Red Look In Week Two
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes will be wearing their classic all-red look for their home opener against Southern Utah University. Last week they wore their throw-back all-white uniforms against Florida. Utah running back Micah Bernard revealed the look on Instagram for the Utes, showing off their base red uniforms with...
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week 5 Picks
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team made their picks ahead of a very entertaining Week 5 of the high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their picks for key Week 5 matchups. Layton vs....
Scott Mitchell: Utah’s Loss ‘Had Nothing To Do With Florida’
SALT LAKE CITY – Let’s be real. While Utah did lose the game against Florida, there were opportunities for the Utes to walk away from The Swamp with a win over the Gators, according to former Utah quarterback Scott Mitchell. Utah had their issues in this game for...
Bumphis Issues Friendly Challenge To Wide Receivers
SALT LAKE CITY- The #13 Utes have been through a lot over the past weekend between a tough loss to #12 Florida and being stuck in Gainesville longer than anticipated. Wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis is proud of how the team as whole handled 24 hours worth of adversity, but also issued a friendly challenge to his position group to step it up.
Utes Drop, Cougars Rise In Latest AP Poll
SALT LAKE CITY- The state of Utah continues to be well represented by Utah and BYU football in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Utes started out at #7, but dropped six spots to #13 after a heartbreaking 3-point loss to Florida in the Swamp. Meanwhile, the Cougars started at #25 and jumped a four spots to #21 after an impressive win over USF in Tampa. Florida who wasn’t ranked to start the season jumped to #12 after showing they are further ahead than most thought they would be to start the year.
Patrick Fishburn Falls Agonizingly Short Of Receiving PGA Tour Card
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and Fremont high school alumni Patrick Fishburn has fallen agonizingly short of receiving a PGA Tour card following the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour season. Fishburn, 30, concluded the 2021/22 Korn Ferry Tour Finals 28th in the standings, the top 25 players...
Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy Visits Injured LLWS Player
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy visited Easton Oliverson, the injured Little League World Series (LLWS) player on Monday in Salt Lake City. Easton Oliverson’s Instagram (@miraclesfortank) posted the visit from Jazz head coach Will Hardy on Tuesday morning. “Tank had a very special...
Joe Ingles Drops Price On Salt Lake City Home
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City home after nearly a month on the market. Ingles originally listed the home located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive near Emigration Canyon for $3.5 million in mid-August. After three weeks without a sale, the price has dipped to $3.2 million.
