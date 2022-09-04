Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Goldendoodle mix just wants to cuddle and watch TV with you
Meet the gentle Spark. She is a 7-year-old, 40-pound Goldendoodle mix who loves nothing more than snuggling with her stuffed toys and watching TV on the couch with her humans.
CHICAGO READER
Printers Row Lit Fest embraces Chicago’s writers
Printers Row Lit Fest has been bringing all things literary to the streets of the Printers Row neighborhood for 37 years. The festivities return for the second weekend of September with a packed schedule of events. The festival is many things to many people: a homage to the publishing industry,...
Chicago Museum of Science and Industry’s Circus Collection Up For Auction
September brings an extremely interesting auction from Potter & Potter Auctions up in Chicago. For a long time, located as an exhibit of the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry, the Zweifel collection of circus artifacts have long been a staple of many who visited the museum. "Lifelong circus fans...
Suburban Chicago Hot Dog Joint Inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame
It's a great day to be a hot dog in suburban Chicago. According to a press release, hot dog shop Luke's of Lake Bluff on Wednesday is receiving the high hot dog honor of being inducted into the "National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame" Wednesday. The shop, in...
‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris. “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.” Thursday was the first […]
WGNtv.com
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?. The 17-year periodical cicadas last emerged here in the spring of 2007 and will next return in 2024. Their long life cycle is genetically determined and weather is not a factor. Nymphs emerge from the ground in the spring of the 17th year when soil temperatures about eight inches below the surface warm to 64 degrees. In the Chicago area, this usually happens in late May or early June.
A Monarch Butterfly Migration Will Flutter Through Chicago Soon. When Will it Peak?
Don't be surprised if you start to see many more of Illinois' colorful state insect fluttering across Chicago in September. That's because during the next few weeks, waves of the orange and black butterflies are expected to move through the Midwest as the critters are on a mission to migrate south for the winter.
Southwest Suburban-Family Owned Pizza Restaurant Threatened By Inflation, Rising Costs
The owner of Little Joe's pizzeria in Chicago's southwest suburbs says that her restaurant was fortunate to make it through the COVID pandemic, but now the business is threatened instead by inflation and skyrocketing costs. Sue Vazquez said she’s doing her best to keep her doors open, but admits it...
NBC Chicago
2 Illinois Haunted Houses Named Among Best in Country
As the weather begins to cool down and the spooky spirit enters the air, Illinois residents can visit two of the country's top-rated haunted houses with Halloween on the horizon. The 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago in Schiller Park and Spook Hollow in Marquette Heights were included on a list...
A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard
Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
Famous Illinois Youtuber Shows Off New $12M Los Angeles Mansion
David Dobrik, a famous Youtuber from Vernon Hills, Illinois, takes us through his brand new $12 million dollar mansion in Los Angeles, California. If you don't know who David Dobrik is, he was actually born in Košice, Slovakia. His family moved to Vernon Hills, Illinois when he was just 6 years old. His internet career blew up on Vine; an app like TikTok but you could only post 6-second clips.
CHICAGO READER
Soul band the Kelderons pulled a 30-year disappearing act
Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. It’s sad when a talented band’s closest brush with fame is almost finishing...
thesource.com
FBG Duck’s “Brother” CBE KG Shot And Killed In Chicago Over The Weekend
According to several confirmed reports, slain Chicago rapper FBG Duck affiliate CBE KG was gunned down in Chicago this past weekend. FBG Duck, who was shot and killed in the Windy City a little over two years ago, seems to still have enemies as an associate who is recognized as Duck’s “little brother” has met the same fate. Earlier this year, Duck’ mother survived a shooting at a club i which she was believed to be the intended target.
One Of The Best Haunted Houses In Illinois Is An Entire Hour Of Terror
On what level of scare do you look for when it comes to haunted houses and attractions? Do you prefer a hay ride with "chilling" displays and eerie music or do you want to be scared so bad you might wet yourself? Of the best-rated haunted houses in Illinois, one of them is an hour long.
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this September
The Harvest Moon signals the upcoming arrival of autumn. (CHICAGO) The Harvest Moon will be at its peak on September 10th in Chicago but will appear full from Thursday evening through Sunday morning.
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experience
A few months ago I published an article about Chicago City, highlighting that I would visit it for the first time. This is the article: Visiting Chicago for the first time—What to know and where to go.
CHICAGO READER
Ableton demos, Sweeney Todd, and more
Hey electronic artists, wanna level up your Ableton game? Join Penthouse Audio Group at Hush (311 W. Chicago), where you can get track feedback from professionals. Ableton-certified program trainers Orville Kline, Basura Boyz, and Cofresi will present some production techniques. There will also be a beat battle (for prizes) and raffles. This is happening from 6-9 PM and is entirely free. Register at Eventbrite. (MC)
Monarch Migration: What to Know as Butterflies Fly Through Chicago This Month
Across the next few weeks, waves of monarch butterflies will flutter through Chicago, as the critters are on a mission to migrate south for the winter. For the best locations to spot the butterflies and how long they could stay in the Chicago area, chief curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Doug Taron shared the latest details.
