When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?. The 17-year periodical cicadas last emerged here in the spring of 2007 and will next return in 2024. Their long life cycle is genetically determined and weather is not a factor. Nymphs emerge from the ground in the spring of the 17th year when soil temperatures about eight inches below the surface warm to 64 degrees. In the Chicago area, this usually happens in late May or early June.

