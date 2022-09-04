ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CHICAGO READER

Printers Row Lit Fest embraces Chicago’s writers

Printers Row Lit Fest has been bringing all things literary to the streets of the Printers Row neighborhood for 37 years. The festivities return for the second weekend of September with a packed schedule of events. The festival is many things to many people: a homage to the publishing industry,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
WGN News

‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris.  “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.”  Thursday was the first […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WGNtv.com

When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?

When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?. The 17-year periodical cicadas last emerged here in the spring of 2007 and will next return in 2024. Their long life cycle is genetically determined and weather is not a factor. Nymphs emerge from the ground in the spring of the 17th year when soil temperatures about eight inches below the surface warm to 64 degrees. In the Chicago area, this usually happens in late May or early June.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Show#Scooters#Feline Infurno#Tica#British#Ragdolls#Zinemercado#Comfort Station#Diy#Hearse Club
NBC Chicago

2 Illinois Haunted Houses Named Among Best in Country

As the weather begins to cool down and the spooky spirit enters the air, Illinois residents can visit two of the country's top-rated haunted houses with Halloween on the horizon. The 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago in Schiller Park and Spook Hollow in Marquette Heights were included on a list...
MARQUETTE HEIGHTS, IL
Q985

A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard

Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
ELGIN, IL
Q985

Famous Illinois Youtuber Shows Off New $12M Los Angeles Mansion

David Dobrik, a famous Youtuber from Vernon Hills, Illinois, takes us through his brand new $12 million dollar mansion in Los Angeles, California. If you don't know who David Dobrik is, he was actually born in Košice, Slovakia. His family moved to Vernon Hills, Illinois when he was just 6 years old. His internet career blew up on Vine; an app like TikTok but you could only post 6-second clips.
VERNON HILLS, IL
CHICAGO READER

Soul band the Kelderons pulled a 30-year disappearing act

Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. It’s sad when a talented band’s closest brush with fame is almost finishing...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
thesource.com

FBG Duck’s “Brother” CBE KG Shot And Killed In Chicago Over The Weekend

According to several confirmed reports, slain Chicago rapper FBG Duck affiliate CBE KG was gunned down in Chicago this past weekend. FBG Duck, who was shot and killed in the Windy City a little over two years ago, seems to still have enemies as an associate who is recognized as Duck’s “little brother” has met the same fate. Earlier this year, Duck’ mother survived a shooting at a club i which she was believed to be the intended target.
CHICAGO READER

Ableton demos, Sweeney Todd, and more

Hey electronic artists, wanna level up your Ableton game? Join Penthouse Audio Group at Hush (311 W. Chicago), where you can get track feedback from professionals. Ableton-certified program trainers Orville Kline, Basura Boyz, and Cofresi will present some production techniques. There will also be a beat battle (for prizes) and raffles. This is happening from 6-9 PM and is entirely free. Register at Eventbrite. (MC)
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Monarch Migration: What to Know as Butterflies Fly Through Chicago This Month

Across the next few weeks, waves of monarch butterflies will flutter through Chicago, as the critters are on a mission to migrate south for the winter. For the best locations to spot the butterflies and how long they could stay in the Chicago area, chief curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Doug Taron shared the latest details.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy