Raleigh News & Observer
Dabo Swinney Gets a Raise
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got a new deal on Thursday and a raise to go along with it. Clemson University's Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved a 10-year, $115 million contract extension that runs through Dec. 31, 2031. This does not include incentives. Swinney will make...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dabo Swinney surges past $100 million mark with newest Clemson contract
The market was changing. The sport was changing. And Clemson director of athletics Graham Neff didn’t want his department’s most important revenue generator to miss a beat. That’s why he called Tigers football coach Dabo Swinney and his representatives in the spring with a very intentional, very proactive...
