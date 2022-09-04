ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

In Photos: Georgia Bulldogs put on a show en route to victory in Atlanta

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 5 days ago

Quavo, Jordan Davis, number one overall pick Trayvon Walker, Eric Stokes and numerous Georgia Bulldogs alumni were on hand Saturday afternoon at the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium! Georgia would beat the Oregon Ducks in front of 76,490 people. Here are the images provided by Itoro N. Umontuen of The Atlanta Voice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzgTY_0hhbqBW900
Rapper Quavo walks off the field after 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1weyKX_0hhbqBW900
Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart waves to the fans after a victory against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khHNR_0hhbqBW900
Trayvon Walker of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Eric Stokes of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field after the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6TeC_0hhbqBW900
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett outruns DJ Johnson of the Oregon Ducks to the endzone during the second quarter of a college football game on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0CIU_0hhbqBW900
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24), celebrates with his teammates after intercepting a pass in the first quarter of the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYlaM_0hhbqBW900
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett scans the defense during the third quarter of a college football game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BvrhQ_0hhbqBW900
Chairman of the Georgia Board of Regents, Sonny Perdue, and Board of Regents member Sarah-Elizabeth Langford pose for photo during the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpYf6_0hhbqBW900
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers lifts up running back Kenny McIntosh after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of a college football game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1fvf_0hhbqBW900
Rapper Quavo watches the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgsec_0hhbqBW900
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell contests a pass against Crhristian Gonzalez of the Oregon Ducks during the third qurter of a college football game on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ak4ED_0hhbqBW900
Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi speaks to defensive lineman Treven Ma’ae and defensive back Jalil tucker after a college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHAYf_0hhbqBW900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g22rG_0hhbqBW900
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey runs toward the endzone in the first quarter of a college football game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLnsy_0hhbqBW900
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of a college football game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vr2q4_0hhbqBW900
Sarah-Elizabeth Langford, member of the Georgia Board of Regents, attends the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CxGpQ_0hhbqBW900
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart watches play during the fourth quarter of the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxUhk_0hhbqBW900
Vince Dooley makes a pregame appearance during his birthday ceremony at the 50 yard line inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBP08_0hhbqBW900
Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart speaks to the fans after a victory against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvsrz_0hhbqBW900
Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh evades three Oregon Ducks defenders during a college football game on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exFTL_0hhbqBW900
Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh runs the ball during the third quarter of a college football game on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzU5w_0hhbqBW900
Jordan Davis of the Philadelphia Eagles watches the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 3, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VCAd_0hhbqBW900
Jordan Davis of the Philadelphia Eagles poses with the Old Leather Helmet after the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 3, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JJrVl_0hhbqBW900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wB9r3_0hhbqBW900
Carson Beck, 15, of the Georgia Bulldogs calls out victory formation during the fourth quarter of the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGEqr_0hhbqBW900
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix throrws a pass during the second quarter of a college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYm2a_0hhbqBW900
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix slides for a first down during the third quarter of a college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hk1VX_0hhbqBW900
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell reacts after scoring a touchdown with his teammate Kendall Milton during the third qurter of a college football game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sF0ez_0hhbqBW900
Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart speaks to defensive back Tykee Smith after a victory against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

