Pleasant Hill, CA

Bay Area businesses worry about impact of potential blackouts during heat wave

By Anser Hassan via
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

In honor of the first ever National Cinema Day , movie theaters like Century Theater in Pleasant Hill, were selling tickets for just $3 on Saturday. That brought out the crowds, but some were also trying escape the heat.

"Going to the theaters is one way to get AC," said Cory Schoepf, who lives in Lafayette.

"Just trying to get out before it gets too hot, so we can be in with the AC," said Daeja Tillis, a Vallejo resident.

In Pleasanton, Meadowlark Dairy's soft serve ice cream was a huge hit with the hot weather. Shak Shaikh and his family made the trip from Fremont.

"(My) kids get to run around a little bit. (We are sitting) under the shade. So it's a nice way to cool off," Shaikh said.

Sabiha Rashid and her husband celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary at Mirchi Café in Dublin , which was packed as the dinner rush began.

"We want to be with family and friends, and we have a nice breeze," Rashid said. Their group sat at the restaurant's shaded outdoor patio.

Holiday weekends like Labor Day weekend are critical for the restaurant industry says Mirchi Café owner and chef, Lisa Ahmad . But the heat wave and the threat of blackouts has her concerned.

"If you lose that, it's a huge, huge chunk out of that bottom line," Ahmad said.

Mirchi Café's menu is described as American comfort classics with a Pakistani twist. Ahmad just celebrated 18 years in business this week.

Many restaurants are facing a labor shortage. Inflation is pushing up costs and eating away at profits -- all this at a time when restaurants are trying to rebound from the pandemic.

If a blackout happens, Ahmad says the food that will be spoiled could total thousands of dollars in losses in just a matter of days.

"That's an investment for the restaurateur, because you take in raw product, you process it, add your ingredients and you sell it. And if you lose that, you are literally losing like 30% your total cost of business for that month," Ahmad said.

So far, the restaurant has been packed. Customers are staying cool. Like so many, Ahmad just hopes the power stays on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0hhbpHmI00

Related
Robb Report

California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down

California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End

A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

When will the Bay Area heat wave end?

(KRON) — The sweltering heat wave that descended over the Bay Area late last week and scorched the Labor Day holiday weekend and has seen previous high temperature records shattered isn’t done with us just yet. Wednesday, however, may see a brief respite before it heats up again heading into the weekend. “We are catching […]
ENVIRONMENT
#Heat Wave#Labor Day Weekend#North Bay
