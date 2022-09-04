ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sam Ballante
4d ago

Why do the accompanying photos always look apocalyptic? Like sports records, temperature records will fall. Whether summer or winter. Adapt you dummies. Get out and live, heat or cold.

Judith Hernandez
4d ago

every year we go through this. love how msm keep trying to push the global warming 💩🤦‍♀️

iheart.com

Hurricane Weather Is Headed To San Diego, Here’s What You Can Expect

San Diego County is feeling the impacts of Hurricane Kay, which is coming up from Mexico. While the hurricane won't directly hit San Diego, the National Weather Service says the County could see up to an inch of rain along the coast and the inland valleys, and up to five inches in the mountains and deserts through Sunday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Hurricane Kay replacing heat wave with wind and rain

Forecasters say Hurricane Kay is already making its way up the eastern side of Baja and should bring winds and rain to San Diego by Friday. Then, an El Cajon nursing home had such a long record of poor care and abuse that federal officials moved to decertify it in April. But then, to the shock of advocates, they rescinded their order. Next, a former San Diego County Sheriff’s sergeant is being sued over claims of sexual harrassment by two former detectives. And, air conditioning failures and breakdowns have plagued classrooms across the county during the heat wave. Next, California water regulators approved the world's first testing standard for tiny fragments of plastic found in drinking water. Finally, FilmOut, a film festival highlighting LGBTQ movies, returns to San Diego this weekend. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando speaks with filmmaker Carter Smith about his horror film “Swallowed” that screens on Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Desert#Beaches#Weather#Nbc#Nws
KPBS

San Diego County offering bags and sand as winds, rain in forecast

Despite the hot, dry heat wave currently gripping much of California, San Diego County officials Wednesday cautioned that a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend. Forecasters say Hurricane Kay, currently forming off the Mexican coast, will not...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Weather: How Long Will the Heat Wave Last?

An excessive heat warning that has gripped San Diego County with unseasonably warm temperatures has been extended through the end of the week, but may be followed by a chance of rain. The National Weather Service extended its warning for the coast through 8 p.m. Friday as the county continues...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

High Wind, Flood Warnings in Forecast Amid Heat Wave

(CNS) – As the nearly two-week-long heat wave draws to a close, high winds and possible flash flooding are in the forecast going into the weekend as a weakening hurricane approaches the California coast, according to the National Weather Service. The agency posted a flash flood warning for the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Record-high temperatures set to continue in San Diego

Scorching temperatures, which are setting new records daily, continued Monday across much of San Diego County with an excessive heat warning in place until Friday night. Some drying with mid-level flow strengthening is expected to lead to increasing high temperatures through Monday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the week for most areas.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: A Recap of What Went Down in Oceanside

The findings from an internal investigation into claims made against Oceanside City Treasurer Victor Roy are expected to be released by Sept. 14, City Attorney John Mullen told Voice of San Diego. Roy was first accused of a slew of things by the city’s treasury manager, Steve Hodges, in a...
OCEANSIDE, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

From Base to Border and Back

San Diego has some pretty beautiful bike paths to explore, whether you’re interested in a quick trek along the Pacific Coast Highway for the afternoon or a much more challenging feat such as an 118-mile out-and-back ride. Following along the entire western boundary of San Diego County, the latter...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

If Rolling Blackouts Hit San Diego, Here's How to Find Where You Fall in the Order

A relentless heat wave is sending energy use soaring in California, which could prompt rotating power outages if the state falls short of its power supply. California Independent System Operators (CAISO), which runs the state's electrical grid, said rolling blackouts were a strong possibility on Tuesday and Wednesday as the state's electrical load could surpass the highest demand the state's ever seen.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
SAN DIEGO, CA

