Ironton Tribune
Restaurant with prohibition theme finds home in Ironton
Patties & Pints, a prohibition-themed restaurant with a first location in Portsmouth, is one of the newest additions to Lawrence County restaurants. Located in the former home of The End Zone at 211 Adams St. in Ironton, the eatery has mainly black and white décor related to prohibition across its newly painted walls of the same colors.
Ironton Tribune
Revival leads off busy fall events season
The Ohio River Revival will make its return to Ironton’s riverfront on Saturday, the first of many events lined up for the region for the fall season. Organized and founded by Bob Delong, this year’s event will feature 14 bands and Delong says it will be “the biggest ever.”
Ironton Tribune
New 4-H instructor to teach STEM, life skills
With a new school year underway, students at several schools in Lawrence County will see a new face this fall. Zoie Clay started as program assistant for Lawrence County 4-H on Aug. 15 and will be working with local schools on youth development and STEM education. Clay said she is...
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Plenty of options for fall
Labor Day has come and gone and, though there’s still a few weeks to go, the fall season is pretty much here. But the end of summer does not mean that you and your family have to start spending weekends at home or indoors. As the front page of today’s paper shows, there is a plethora of events and activities planned for fall.
Injuries reported in Mason County crash
Editor’s Note: Authorities have released more details in this crash. You can find the latest update here. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple people were injured in a crash on Route 2 in Mason County, West Virginia, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. According to the Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around noon near […]
Ohio woman dies after crash on State Route 7
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Syracuse, Ohio woman is dead after a head-on crash on State Route 7 Wednesday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. The OSHP says this happened on Aug. 31, 2022, at around 12:18 a.m. They say 36-year-old Ashley Sizemore, of Syracuse, Ohio, was driving southbound when another driver was […]
WSAZ
Body found in Ohio River identified
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has released the identity of a body found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, August 30. Police say the body of Christopher S. Delbart, 51, of Guyandotte was recovered from the Ohio River near 15th Street. At this time, Huntington Police say...
Ironton Tribune
Husted announces new broadband infrastructure training program
RIO GRANDE — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, announced last week the launch of the newly designed “Broadband Infrastructure Training Program” at Buckeye Hills Career Center in Rio Grande. Students will go through an approximately 12-week interactive learning...
Kanawha County fire damages power lines
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kelley’s Creek Road in Kanawha County is back open after crews spent the morning fighting a house fire. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 5 a.m. Firefighters on the scene tell 13 News that they believe the home was occupied, but nobody was home when the fire broke […]
WSAZ
Accident involves school bus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
Ironton Tribune
Artist builds community through color
Story Dawn Nolan | Photography Shannon Shank, Submitted. At just 23 years old, Ashland native Madeline Tipton is making a name for herself as an artist and business owner. She started her company, The Tipton Creative, in April 2021, and since then, she has painted more than two dozen murals around the area — in local businesses, public spaces and private residences.
BREAKING: Man found dead in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A fisherman found an unidentified body floating in the Ohio River on Tuesday evening, according to police. The discovery was made near 15th Street around 7 p.m. Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says investigators say they do not believe the man’s body was in the river for more than a “couple days.” The medical […]
wvpublic.org
Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks
A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
Ohio woman faces involuntary manslaughter charge after man dies from overdose
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after allegedly selling drugs that caused a man to die from an overdose. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that on Jan. 31, 2022, 23-year-old Paul R. Inman was found dead after deputies responded to Nurad Road in Athens to a report of an overdose. They say […]
WSAZ
Police searching for suspect following armed robbery
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are searching for a man after they say he attempted to rob dollar store in South Charleston. South Charleston police say this happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on MacCorkle Avenue SW at the Family Dollar. Police say the man entered the store with a...
UPDATE: Driver of dump truck stuck in work zone for over 24 hours fined, CDL revoked
UPDATE: (3:45 P.M., Sept. 2, 2022): The driver of an oversized dump truck that caused a traffic jam in an I-64 work zone for more than 24 hours is facing multiple fines and citations, authorities say. According to Barboursville Police Chief Darren McNeil, the Public Service Commission issued the driver multiple fines. He also says […]
Father arrested, charged in death of 12-year-old Van Lear girl
The Van Lear teen was reported missing, but later found dead on Aug. 11.
WSAZ
Woman charged in man’s overdose death
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An Athens County woman is facing charges including involuntary manslaughter in connection with a man’s overdose death. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Inman, 23, died on January 31, 2022 at a home on Nurad Road. After an investigation, deputies determined...
wchstv.com
Inmate sentenced in killing of another inmate at South Central Regional Jail
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An inmate accused of killing another inmate at South Central Regional Jail in 2018 received additional prison time. Nathan Smith of Elkview was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years with credit for time served in the second-degree murder of Jeffrey Craig, 51, while they were incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail,
wchstv.com
Charleston police release name of woman shot and killed in Kanawha City; suspect arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATE, 7:15 p.m. 8/30/22. Charleston police have released the name of a woman shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Kanawha City and the suspect who has been charged in her death. Nancy Belcher, 72, was found with multiple gunshots and pronounced dead about 4:45 p.m....
