Chesapeake, OH

Ironton Tribune

Restaurant with prohibition theme finds home in Ironton

Patties & Pints, a prohibition-themed restaurant with a first location in Portsmouth, is one of the newest additions to Lawrence County restaurants. Located in the former home of The End Zone at 211 Adams St. in Ironton, the eatery has mainly black and white décor related to prohibition across its newly painted walls of the same colors.
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Revival leads off busy fall events season

The Ohio River Revival will make its return to Ironton’s riverfront on Saturday, the first of many events lined up for the region for the fall season. Organized and founded by Bob Delong, this year’s event will feature 14 bands and Delong says it will be “the biggest ever.”
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

New 4-H instructor to teach STEM, life skills

With a new school year underway, students at several schools in Lawrence County will see a new face this fall. Zoie Clay started as program assistant for Lawrence County 4-H on Aug. 15 and will be working with local schools on youth development and STEM education. Clay said she is...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

EDITORIAL: Plenty of options for fall

Labor Day has come and gone and, though there’s still a few weeks to go, the fall season is pretty much here. But the end of summer does not mean that you and your family have to start spending weekends at home or indoors. As the front page of today’s paper shows, there is a plethora of events and activities planned for fall.
IRONTON, OH
Chesapeake, OH
Sports
City
Willow Wood, OH
City
South Point, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Chesapeake, OH
WOWK 13 News

Injuries reported in Mason County crash

Editor’s Note: Authorities have released more details in this crash. You can find the latest update here. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple people were injured in a crash on Route 2 in Mason County, West Virginia, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. According to the Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around noon near […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio woman dies after crash on State Route 7

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Syracuse, Ohio woman is dead after a head-on crash on State Route 7 Wednesday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. The OSHP says this happened on Aug. 31, 2022, at around 12:18 a.m. They say 36-year-old Ashley Sizemore, of Syracuse, Ohio, was driving southbound when another driver was […]
SYRACUSE, OH
WSAZ

Body found in Ohio River identified

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has released the identity of a body found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, August 30. Police say the body of Christopher S. Delbart, 51, of Guyandotte was recovered from the Ohio River near 15th Street. At this time, Huntington Police say...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Husted announces new broadband infrastructure training program

RIO GRANDE — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, announced last week the launch of the newly designed “Broadband Infrastructure Training Program” at Buckeye Hills Career Center in Rio Grande. Students will go through an approximately 12-week interactive learning...
OHIO STATE
Person
Josh Saunders
Person
Willie Jones
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County fire damages power lines

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kelley’s Creek Road in Kanawha County is back open after crews spent the morning fighting a house fire. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 5 a.m. Firefighters on the scene tell 13 News that they believe the home was occupied, but nobody was home when the fire broke […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Accident involves school bus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Artist builds community through color

Story Dawn Nolan | Photography Shannon Shank, Submitted. At just 23 years old, Ashland native Madeline Tipton is making a name for herself as an artist and business owner. She started her company, The Tipton Creative, in April 2021, and since then, she has painted more than two dozen murals around the area — in local businesses, public spaces and private residences.
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

BREAKING: Man found dead in Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A fisherman found an unidentified body floating in the Ohio River on Tuesday evening, according to police. The discovery was made near 15th Street around 7 p.m. Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says investigators say they do not believe the man’s body was in the river for more than a “couple days.” The medical […]
wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
WSAZ

Police searching for suspect following armed robbery

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are searching for a man after they say he attempted to rob dollar store in South Charleston. South Charleston police say this happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on MacCorkle Avenue SW at the Family Dollar. Police say the man entered the store with a...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAZ

Woman charged in man’s overdose death

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An Athens County woman is facing charges including involuntary manslaughter in connection with a man’s overdose death. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Inman, 23, died on January 31, 2022 at a home on Nurad Road. After an investigation, deputies determined...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Inmate sentenced in killing of another inmate at South Central Regional Jail

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An inmate accused of killing another inmate at South Central Regional Jail in 2018 received additional prison time. Nathan Smith of Elkview was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years with credit for time served in the second-degree murder of Jeffrey Craig, 51, while they were incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail,
ELKVIEW, WV

