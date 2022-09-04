ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox ace Dylan Cease comes within one out of no-hitter

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — Dylan Cease had fans on their feet, hoping he would get that final out and complete the no-hitter.

The White Sox’s ace would have loved nothing more than to deliver. Instead, his bid ended just a little short.

Cease came within one out of his first career no-hitter, and the streaking Chicago White Sox pounded the Minnesota Twins 13-0 on Saturday night.

Cease got a huge ovation when he came out to start the ninth. With fans standing, he struck out Caleb Hamilton swinging on a 1-2 slider and retired Gilberto Celestino on a fly to center.

Luis Arraez, who leads the American League with a .318 average, then dumped a line-drive single into right-center on a 1-1 pitch, ending Cease’s bid for Chicago’s third no-hitter in as many years. Lucas Giolito tossed one against Pittsburgh in 2020, and Carlos Rodón did it against Cleveland on April 14, 2021.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing,” Cease said. “But that’s the game.”

WOW!!! Dylan Cease loses the no-hitter with two outs in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/QItZL9DBDI

— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 4, 2022

After a meeting on the mound, Cease struck out Kyle Garlick to finish his first career nine-inning complete game. He threw a seven-inning shutout against Detroit in 2021.

Teammates lined up outside the dugout and high-fived Cease as he walked off. Fans chanted “Cease! Cease!” during a TV interview and showered him with more cheers as he left.

“It would have meant a lot,” Cease said. “It’s obviously an incredibly difficult feat to achieve. It definitely would have meant a lot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALDDz_0hhbjn2o00
Dylan Cease reacts dejectedly after giving up his first hit to Luis Arraez with two outs in the ninth inning of the White Sox’s 13-0 win over the Twins.
Getty Images

Cease said he didn’t feel he had his sharpest stuff in the early going. He didn’t strike out anyone until the fifth inning, but wound up with seven in the game. The right-hander threw 103 pitches, 68 for strikes.

Cease walked Jake Cave in the third and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth for Minnesota’s only other baserunners. Cave was erased when Gary Sanchez bounced into a double play. Celestino was stranded when Cease struck out Arraez.

Catcher Seby Zavala said he started thinking about a no-hitter in the third inning.

“I started counting outs,” he said. “I felt like we had something going on.”

Minnesota’s Gio Urshela said Arraez was just the person to break up the bid.

“Yeah, he’s the perfect guy for that situation if you want to break a no-hitter,” he said. “That was the perfect guy for that.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Detroit, IL
City
Hamilton, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Kyle Garlick
Person
Gilberto Celestino
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Seby Zavala
Person
Jake Cave
Person
Lucas Giolito
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy