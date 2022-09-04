ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 people injured, 2 arrested after downtown Charleston shooting

By Tim Renaud
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five adults were injured by gunfire during a shooting in downtown Charleston early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire.

Police say the victims are being treated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Tyvone Davis (Charleston County Detention Center booking photo)

“Six people were initially thought to be injured by gunfire, but it has since been determined that one of those suffered an abrasion after falling, not a gunshot wound,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, a spokeswoman for the department.

Several people were detained during the initial response and investigation.

Two of those individuals have since been arrested and charged with firearm violations, including 20-year-old Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old juvenile, whose name will not be released.

Davis is being charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. As of Monday, he is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Comments / 22

Tracy Dandridge
4d ago

Need to start releasing names of minors even if underage when involved in a violent crime….Always protecting the criminals….

Reply
12
Guest
4d ago

Horrible on so many levels. What is a 16 yo doing out at midnight? How long is this going to go on? Local government must deal swiftly with the gun violence.

Reply(1)
3
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

