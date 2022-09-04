5 people injured, 2 arrested after downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five adults were injured by gunfire during a shooting in downtown Charleston early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire.

Police say the victims are being treated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Tyvone Davis (Charleston County Detention Center booking photo)

“Six people were initially thought to be injured by gunfire, but it has since been determined that one of those suffered an abrasion after falling, not a gunshot wound,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, a spokeswoman for the department.

Several people were detained during the initial response and investigation.

Two of those individuals have since been arrested and charged with firearm violations, including 20-year-old Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old juvenile, whose name will not be released.

Davis is being charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. As of Monday, he is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.