Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp DaddyOregon Coast Breaking NewsAlsea, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
herosports.com
Colorado State Gets Slapped In The Face And Then On The Field
Give Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh points for honesty. He hasn’t tried to treat his first two (and more likely three) regular season games any differently than an NFL preseason matchup. Imagine how first-year Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell felt when he learned his team would be used as...
obnug.com
Boise State at New Mexico Depth Chart
WIDE RECEIVER (X) BCB (BOUNDARY CORNERBACK) You’ll notice some changes to the depth chart at wide receiver as both Shea Whiting and Eric MacAlister were recently added at X. This comes on the heels of the news that Austin Bolt is, in fact, done for the season after suffering a break in his lower leg on Saturday in Corvallis.
Rockies Win In Final Regular Season Home Game
In their final home game of the 2022 regular season, the Rockies take a 14-10 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
30-degree temperature drop coming to Denver
Record-breaking heat has settled in to the Denver metro area, sending highs to near 100 degrees.
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
Police: possibly more victims after soccer coach arrested
Police in Littleton have arrested a soccer coach on sexual assault charges. James William Bain, 72, was arrested on Wednesday. He faces five felony counts of sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. There are multiple victims in the case. Bain worked as a soccer coach with Colorado United/ Littleton Soccer Club for more than 30 years. He also served as chair president for many years. Bain stepped down from coaching in June. The Littleton Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case or anyone who believes they may have been a victim to call (303) 795-3896 or email Detective Goodman at cgoodman@littletongov.org.
Seeing smoky skies in Colorado? Here’s why
Record-breaking heat will settle into Colorado this week with temperatures near or at 100 degrees.
Denver Used Car Dealership, Famous for Commercials, Closes After 40 Years
After four decades in Denver, one of the most-popular used car dealers has stopped operation. Their commercials were legendary. The company started out in 1982, and moved to the location everyone knew them for in 1992. Here we are, 30 years after that, that we find they've closed those doors on Federal Boulevard.
CSP issues 11 speeding summons on I-70 in one night
Colorado State Patrol wrote 11 summons for people speeding through a construction zone on Interstate 70 in just a little over an hour.
A 40-degree Temperature Swing is Coming to Colorado This Week With Smoky Skies
It's been flat-out hot for the past several weeks. Over the past few, it seems like some of the relief from afternoon clouds and showers and thunderstorms have dwindled as well. And if your house is anything like mine, the air conditioning has been working overtime during this process. If...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
iheart.com
Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped
A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
Two years ago this week Denver went from 101 degrees to snow in just 3 days
Denver is known for having wild weather swings and we saw that first hand just two years ago this week when the high hit 101 degrees on September 5, 2020. The temperature set a new daily record high, a new all-time September high and is currently the latest 100 degree reading on record in Denver.Three days later a powerful cold front swept through the city and dropped the temperature by 70 degrees. A chilly rain changed into a heavy wet snow. Officially the city measured one inch of snow at the airport but some parts of the metro area saw more.The wild weather swing continued with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the middle of the month. It was a September to remember in the middle of a wild year.
Colorado Driver Clocked Over 130 MPH on I-70 + Not Ticketed
Police are constantly sending out warning signals to drivers in an effort to keep our roads as safe as possible - on holiday weekends, these signals are even more prominent. Everyone knows that cops are going to be out and about waiting to pull over irresponsible, reckless drivers, especially on a holiday weekend like Labor Day Weekend.
2 northern Colorado school districts to release students early due to heat
COLORADO, USA — Students in two northern Colorado school districts will be released two hours early on Wednesday and Thursday due to the extreme heat. The Poudre School District, which covers the Fort Collins area, and the Thompson School District, which covers the Loveland area, announced those plans on Tuesday.
Near-record heat the next few days, changes arrive Friday with a cold front
Highs will soar to the upper 90s across the Denver metro area and plains through Thursday. Typically in early September, average highs are in the low to mid-80s.
Summit Daily News
Oktoberfest season is back. Here’s your guide to Colorado’s beer-and-bratwurst-drenched events.
It’s hard to make your way through September in Colorado without running into Oktoberfest. The traditional German celebration has become almost as big a deal as St. Patrick’s Day, and you’ll find events at nearly every craft brewery in the state, beer gardens and mountain towns. This...
coloradosun.com
A Republican rancher and oil and gas booster is spending millions to match Jared Polis’ political spending
The 2022 race for Colorado governor may boil down to who wants to spend more of their own money: Democratic Gov. Jared Polis or Steve Wells, a Weld County rancher and oil and gas booster who is now one of the state’s most prolific Republican donors. The Unaffiliated is...
Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown
Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. Regis University tweeted at 12:43 a.m. Denver Police Department cleared the campus and said there was no threat to the university at. Students and staff were originally being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location before the all-clear was given by police.There was no immediate information about possible suspects on Wednesday morning when CBS News Colorado spoke to Denver Police Department. Anyone with information can call Campus Safety at 303-458-3585 or Denver Police Department by calling 911 if any suspicious activity is seen. Denver police remained in the area overnight.
Severe storms drenches Denver metro area Friday night
DENVER(CBS)- A quick moving cold front helped spark severe thunderstorms across Denver and the Front Range on Friday night. The combination of heavy rain, dangerous lightning and damaging winds made for a wild night. Wind gusts up to 40 to 60 mph blasted thru with the thunderstorms. Prompting the National Weather Service to issue a rare nighttime severe thunderstorm warning for wind across the metro area. Enough wind to blow a tree down in SW Denver.Heavy rain produced some minor street flooding in some areas. As spots here and there around the greater Denver metro area received a half inch to an inch of rain in a very short period of time. Our CBS4 Weather Watchers sent in reports of significant rainfall on Friday night.
