Corvallis, OR

herosports.com

Colorado State Gets Slapped In The Face And Then On The Field

Give Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh points for honesty. He hasn’t tried to treat his first two (and more likely three) regular season games any differently than an NFL preseason matchup. Imagine how first-year Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell felt when he learned his team would be used as...
FORT COLLINS, CO
obnug.com

Boise State at New Mexico Depth Chart

WIDE RECEIVER (X) BCB (BOUNDARY CORNERBACK) You’ll notice some changes to the depth chart at wide receiver as both Shea Whiting and Eric MacAlister were recently added at X. This comes on the heels of the news that Austin Bolt is, in fact, done for the season after suffering a break in his lower leg on Saturday in Corvallis.
BOISE, ID
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Police: possibly more victims after soccer coach arrested

Police in Littleton have arrested a soccer coach on sexual assault charges. James William Bain, 72, was arrested on Wednesday. He faces five felony counts of sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. There are multiple victims in the case. Bain worked as a soccer coach with Colorado United/ Littleton Soccer Club for more than 30 years. He also served as chair president for many years. Bain stepped down from coaching in June. The Littleton Police Department  is asking anyone with information on this case or anyone who believes they may have been a victim to call (303) 795-3896 or email Detective Goodman at cgoodman@littletongov.org.
LITTLETON, CO
iheart.com

Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped

A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Two years ago this week Denver went from 101 degrees to snow in just 3 days

Denver is known for having wild weather swings and we saw that first hand just two years ago this week when the high hit 101 degrees on September 5, 2020. The temperature set a new daily record high, a new all-time September high and is currently the latest 100 degree reading on record in Denver.Three days later a powerful cold front swept through the city and dropped the temperature by 70 degrees. A chilly rain changed into a heavy wet snow. Officially the city measured one inch of snow at the airport but some parts of the metro area saw more.The wild weather swing continued with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the middle of the month. It was a September to remember in the middle of a wild year.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Driver Clocked Over 130 MPH on I-70 + Not Ticketed

Police are constantly sending out warning signals to drivers in an effort to keep our roads as safe as possible - on holiday weekends, these signals are even more prominent. Everyone knows that cops are going to be out and about waiting to pull over irresponsible, reckless drivers, especially on a holiday weekend like Labor Day Weekend.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown

Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. Regis University tweeted at 12:43 a.m. Denver Police Department cleared the campus and said there was no threat to the university at. Students and staff were originally being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location before the all-clear was given by police.There was no immediate information about possible suspects on Wednesday morning when CBS News Colorado spoke to Denver Police Department. Anyone with information can call Campus Safety at 303-458-3585 or Denver Police Department by calling 911 if any suspicious activity is seen. Denver police remained in the area overnight.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Severe storms drenches Denver metro area Friday night

DENVER(CBS)-  A quick moving cold front helped spark severe thunderstorms across Denver and the Front Range on Friday night. The combination of heavy rain, dangerous lightning and damaging winds made for a wild night. Wind gusts up to 40 to 60 mph blasted thru with the thunderstorms. Prompting the National Weather Service to issue a rare nighttime severe thunderstorm warning for wind across the metro area. Enough wind to blow a tree down in SW Denver.Heavy rain produced some minor street flooding in some areas. As spots here and there around the greater Denver metro area received a half inch to an inch of rain in a very short period of time. Our CBS4 Weather Watchers sent in reports of significant rainfall on Friday night.

