Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Wolf Pack’s Shannon O’Hair in exclusive company at FBS level
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Being 1 of 4, that’s a really big achievement,” said Nevada Football’s Head Equipment Manager, Shannon O’Hair. August 27, 2022 is the night O’Hair got the national recognition she deserves. The game marked the Wolf Pack’s season opener at New Mexico State on ESPN2.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Deputy wins BMX Racing World Championship
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s Justin Wike is now a world champion after winning the BMX Racing World Championships in France. “The most amazing thing I’ve ever accomplished, to be honest with you,” admitted Wike. The 40-year old took first place in the Master’s division (35 and...
KOLO TV Reno
Wolf Pack waiting to name starting quarterback against Incarnate Word
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. This is a recurring recording of the 5 pm newscast. Brandon Pfaadt rolling through MiLB with unforgettable season. Brandon Pfaadt rolling through MiLB with unforgettable season.
KOLO TV Reno
The Great Reno Balloon Race
Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff. Hazen Railroad Tie Fire Video By Todd Jones. Updated: 6 hours ago. Todd Jones...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Hazen Railroad Tie Fire Video By Todd Jones
Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff. The Great Reno Balloon Race. Updated: 4 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
KOLO TV Reno
Help Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada ‘Raise the Roof to Ease Poverty’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday, Sept. 10, the community is invited to help raise money for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s largest fundraiser of the year. “Raise the Roof to Ease Poverty” takes place at the CCSNN parking lot (500 E. Fourth Street). CEO Marie Baxter stopped...
KOLO TV Reno
Silver State Art Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Woven baskets, woodworking, gourd art and more are all on display this weekend in Carson City. The Silver State Art Festival will be returning and showcasing the works of several local artists. Be inspired and take classes right there on site. Kristy Dial, President of the Nevada Gourd Society, visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect at the unique event.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Proud September Event
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff.
RELATED PEOPLE
KOLO TV Reno
NDEP and DRI bring smoke sensors to rural Nevada counties
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - DRI and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) are working on bringing smoke sensors to some rural counties in Northern Nevada. Before these sensors were set up, there weren’t many ways to measure wildfire smoke and air quality in rural counties. Thanks to this partnership, finding that information can now be done by anyone through airnow.gov.
KOLO TV Reno
post labor day travel 2
KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO Cooks: Plum and Cheese Stuffed Peppers. Updated: 5 hours ago. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am...
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra Nevada Realtors and Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for kids in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sierra Nevada Realtors are partnering with the local chapter of the national non-profit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, to build beds for kids and the community is invited to help. From Sierra Nevada Realtors, president and board member Jeanne Koerner and Alisa Andrews, as well as Sleep...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno begins national search for its next police chief
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has begun a nationwide search for its next police chief. Current chief Jason Soto announced in April that he will retire at the end of the year after 25 years with the department. “Our Chief of Police has the responsibility to make...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
Free Sparks Proud Community Event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting another Sparks Proud Community Event. Just like the last one, it promises to be a good time for people of all ages with food trucks, music, games, raffles, prizes and more. It’s also an interactive experience for the little ones as kids will get to check out some of the equipment and vehicles used by city crews.
KOLO TV Reno
Mountain biker found dead in Sierra County
SIERRA COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A mountain biker was found dead in Sierra County on Sunday. The biker, Scott Fraser, had been biking the Downieville Downhill Trail and had yet to return when his wife called the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. After being unable to find Fraser on the...
KOLO TV Reno
Working outdoors in extreme heat
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Not everyone can stay indoors during the current heat wave our region is experiencing. If your job requires you to be outdoors, there is no way around it. One local roofing company manages extreme weather, by staying prepared. “Safety is always going to trump productivity,” said...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man killed in Humboldt County crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Police are investigating after a crash in Humboldt County killed one man back in August. They say a preliminary investigation found that on Aug. 24, a white Dodge pickup, pulling a U-Haul, was traveling east when the driver drove off the right hand side and into the dirt shoulder for unknown reasons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Charlie’s Presence is looking for the perfect family to care for amazing dog with special needs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Echo is a six-month-old Catahoula/Pitbull mix. She is deaf and sight impaired, although it’s likely she sees shadows. Despite her special needs, she remains a sweet dog that doesn’t let her disability stop her from enjoying life. She really has no idea she is different than any other dog. She’s already had some training with the experts at the Zoom Room in Reno. She may be deaf and blind, but she is extremely smart and she navigates well once she is familiar with her surroundings.
KOLO TV Reno
City councilmember organizes community cleanup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - City councilmember Bonnie Ward is organizing a community cleanup this Saturday. The cleanup will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The city invites people to bring trash, yard waste, and any other items they would like disposed of. You can also donate your time to the...
KOLO TV Reno
Air quality advisory for Reno area; unhealthy air expected
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Smoke from the Mosquito Fire on the west side of the Sierra has prompted the Washoe County Health District to issue an air quality advisory. Air quality for the Reno-Sparks area is expected to be moderate to unhealthy at times today and through the weekend. “Unhealthy air...
KOLO TV Reno
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men have been arrested for open murder and other charges in connection to a shooting on Mill Street. Angel Cruz, 21, and Sheevan Arrind, 22, were arrested earlier on Tuesday. The arrests stem from a shooting that occurred on August 29 in the area of...
Comments / 0