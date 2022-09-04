Read full article on original website
Florida Gators basketball schedule 2022-23: Breaking down the complete set of games
Florida Gators basketball, in conjunction with the Southeastern Conference, has announced its completed schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. Florida will complete in three special events as part of its 13-game nonconference schedule with all but one occurring before league play begins on Dec. 28. After the annual rivalry...
College football rankings: Florida Gators soar into AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after Utah upset
Coming off one of most notable season-opening wins in program history, the Florida Gators rocketed from the group of unranked teams receiving votes well into both sets of college football rankings after Week 1 of the 2022 season. Suddenly, a Florida team viewed as unlikely to compete in Year 1 under Billy Napier has a high enough ranking to achieve all of its (perhaps-unlikely) goals by season’s end.
