NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End
A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
NBC Bay Area
Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?
Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Trees Need Water as Temperatures Soar, Drought Drags On
As a crushing heat wave hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only drink water themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures soared across the Bay on Tuesday, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore, smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees in the Bay Area are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience Bartlett Consulting.
NBC Bay Area
Record-Breaking Heat Causes Transit Trouble in the Bay Area
Record-breaking temperatures caused BART to halt train service between the Pleasant Hill and Concord stations Tuesday for track repairs, while in the South Bay, the VTA had to pull dozens of buses from the roads due to mechanical issues. The BART incident, which was Wednesday morning, occurred during the evening...
NBC Bay Area
New COVID Booster Shot Becomes Available in the Bay Area
An updated version of the COVID-19 booster shot, retooled to target the new and more contagious omicron variants, is arriving to the Bay Area. At the vaccine clinic set up at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, San Jose resident Chris Lee said he may have already been sick with one of the first omicron variants, but he wants to be protected against any others. So, he became one of the first in the Bay Area to get the updated vaccine Wednesday.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Hospital Loses Power Amid Heat Wave
Patients, doctors and nurses at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center ended up in the dark and without air conditioning for hours Tuesday. First, the power went out and then, the hospital's emergency generator failed. Three hospital buildings lost power, forcing the hospital to cancel elective surgeries and move patients. “It’s...
NBC Bay Area
Livermore Residents Try to Beat the Triple-Digit Heat
Livermore was among the hottest spots in the Bay Area Thursday, topping out at 112 degrees. This week’s been a real endurance test for residents and people said they are pulling out all the stops as they race for that cooler finish line this weekend. Monty Clark was at...
NBC Bay Area
PG&E's Operations Center in the South Bay Prepares for Rolling Blackouts
PG&E crews across the Bay Area are keeping a close eye on the strain being put on the power grid in California. The utility company had a small crew inside the operations center in the South Bay Tuesday morning, but as temperatures rise and the possibility of power outages grows, all hands are on deck trying to keep up with the demand.
NBC Bay Area
2 Arrested in Standoff as CHP, Caltrans Clear Wood Street Encampment in Oakland
About 80 unhoused residents and their property were being cleared from Caltrans land along Wood Street in Oakland Thursday following a federal judge's ruling that the state agency could do so. Work began at about 9:30 a.m. with the California Highway Patrol assisting. But, the removal of the residents and...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Parking Spot Goes on Sale for $90,000
While $90,000 could be someone’s down payment on a house in the Bay Area, it could also buy an exclusive parking spot in San Francisco. The parking spot at a condo complex at 88 Townsend in San Francisco's South Beach neighborhood is listed for $90,000. A viewer alerted NBC Bay Area of the listing, and we confirmed the sale price with the listing agent.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Community Hosts ‘Chinatown Night Out' Event Amid Recent Crime
San Francisco’s Chinatown has been the center of attacks on AAPI elders and crimes at businesses, bringing safety to the forefront there. On Wednesday, the Chinatown community and police came together for the eighth annual "Chinatown Night Out" event. “I moved to Chinatown two years ago just to be...
NBC Bay Area
City of San Jose Could Take Legal Action Against PG&E Amid Power Outages
San Jose's mayor advised PG&E on Thursday that the city will seek legal action if the utility doesn't present an urgent plan to replace or repair its failing infrastructure after more than 30,000 households and three hospitals experienced power outages amid this week's heat wave. Residents and businesses were left...
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in San Francisco's Marina District
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in San Francisco's Marina District on Thursday morning, police said. The collision was reported in the area of Lombard and Steiner streets and the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, according to police. No other details about the case...
NBC Bay Area
Heat Wave Sends Crowds Flocking to San Francisco Beaches
"I've never seen such crowds," proclaimed a man named Joel who arrived at Crissy Field's east beach early Monday afternoon. Tents, umbrellas and beach chairs covered the sandy shoreline as far as the eye could see, with clusters of people out in the water, frolicking in the waves of the infamously frigid Bay.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Power Outages: What to Know and Latest Updates
PG&E customers across the Bay Area are without power as extreme heat continues to roast the region. Scroll down for the latest information regarding outages around the region and to see PG&E's power outage map. What to know about PG&E's power outage map. PG&E breaks down power outages with a...
NBC Bay Area
How Long Will the Bay Area Heat Wave Last?
Much of the Bay Area is seeing dangerously hot conditions this week with temperatures over 100 degrees in many cities. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect across the Bay Area, Sacramento and the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in place along parts of the California coast.
NBC Bay Area
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Vehicle in San Jose
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision with a vehicle in San Jose, police said. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue, according to police. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the...
NBC Bay Area
When Did Queen Elizabeth II Last Visit San Francisco and the Bay Area?
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of Great Britain, died Thursday at the age of 96 after nearly seven decades of leadership and global influence. Charles, the queen's son, is now Britain's monarch. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, King Charles III said the death of Elizabeth is "a moment...
NBC Bay Area
Schools Keep Students Inside, Cancel Some Activities Due to Extreme Heat
Tuesday's extreme heat forced schools across the Bay Area to change plans, including moving activities inside or outright canceling them. Students in San Jose's Alum Rock Union School District spent as much of their day inside as possible with the air conditioning blowing. "It is extremely hot," McEntee Academy Principal...
NBC Bay Area
Underground Electrical Fire Knocks Power Out in Morgan Hill
An underground electrical fire in Morgan Hill is causing power outages, Cal Fire announced on Tuesday. The electrical fire is in the area of Del Monte Avenue and Del Monte Lane. The outages are affecting between 500 and 5,000 customers, according to PG&E.
