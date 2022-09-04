Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder should be suspended for latest “murder cheat” comments
Deontay Wilder should face sanctions for his latest unfathomable comments on potentially killing one of his opponents. On more than one occasion in the past, Wilder has stated he “wants a body” on his record and can legally try to kill someone inside the ropes. This latest outburst...
Nate Diaz says the UFC is acting like he called for the Khamzat Chimaev fight: “I didn’t call for, and I don’t want, didn’t want and still don’t want”
UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz didn’t want to fight Khamzat Chimaev this weekend. The two welterweights are set to face off in the main event of UFC 279 on Saturday. The bout is a rare non-title pay-per-view headliner. Diaz has been out of action since his decision loss to Leon Edwards last June.
UFC・
BBC
US Open: Nick Kyrgios given biggest fine of tournament after quarter-final defeat
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Nick Kyrgios has been given the biggest fine of the US Open so far...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
WWE・
MMA Fighting
Video: Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev have to be separated after altercation ahead of UFC 279
Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev had to be separated after the fighters got into an altercation just days ahead of UFC 279. The incident took place at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas where Costa was training with former UFC welterweight Jake Shields in a grappling session. Chimaev and his team watched nearby before the situation got heated.
Conor McGregor takes another jab at Hasbulla on social media
Conor McGregor has taken another shot at Hasbulla as one of combat sports’ strangest rivalries seemingly continues. It’s not exactly unheard of for Conor McGregor to go on a strange rant via social media but more often than not, it’s targeted at someone he’s actively trying to fight – usually in the UFC.
UFC・
