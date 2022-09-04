Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Very unhealthy’ air quality forecast for Sacramento region as Mosquito Fire burns
As the Mosquito Fire continues to burn in the Tahoe National Forest near Foresthill, the capital region’s air quality has worsened. And it will only continue to degrade, according to forecasters. Air pollution was recorded at “hazardous” levels above AQI 200 as of 9 a.m. in parts of Placer,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wildfire updates: Georgetown under immediate evacuation after Mosquito Fire jumps American River
Georgetown, Volcanoville and Bottle Hill were ordered to immediately evacuate Thursday afternoon as the Mosquito Fire accelerated its destruction by jumping the Middle Fork of the American River and thrusting south into El Dorado County while continuing to burn near the Placer County community of Foresthill. The fire had grown...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California wildfire updates: Deadly Mill Fire slows; new start in rural Nevada County
Firefighters continue to battle the Mountain Fire and the deadly Mill Fire burning in Northern California, which grew minimally Monday night following explosive starts Friday in Siskiyou County. The Mill Fire has killed at least two residents, women ages 66 and 73, and has destroyed at least 91 buildings after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails
Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
PG&E files report with state on Mosquito Fire, says power equipment tagged by investigators
PG&E Corp. said Thursday that fire investigators “placed caution tape” around a company transmission pole near the spot where the Mosquito Fire started two days earlier near a reservoir in Placer County. The utility, which was driven into bankruptcy in 2019 by a series of massive wildfires, said...
