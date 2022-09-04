All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The city’s best bartenders will gather and compete for the honor of creating the “Official Drink of H-Town.” During the competition, featured bartenders will present an original cocktail using any of the following spirits: Grey Goose, Patrón, Bacardi Ocho, Bombay Sapphire, or Teeling. A panel of beverage experts and event attendees will taste and vote for the winning cocktail, which will be featured on the Bayou & Bottle menu for one year. Prizes from Four Seasons Hotel Houston will also be awarded.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO