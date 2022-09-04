ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

River Oaks District presents FotoFest Exhibit opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. River Oaks District is partnering with contemporary arts organization FotoFest in the District’s latest art exhibition. The two-week-long presentation located next to Veronica Beard will feature a powerful collection of contemporary fine print photography from a bevy of acclaimed international artists; each piece in the exhibition is thoughtfully selected by FotoFest’s dedicated team, with special attention being paid to skill and cultural impact.
Asia Society Texas presents JLF Houston

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At JLF Houston, internationally acclaimed authors and thinkers take part in a range of provocative panels and debates alongside Houston's best local writers on the thoughts and issues that resonate with our times.
Improv Houston presents Carolanne Miljavac

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Carolanne Miljavac is married with four kids, and has cultivated a massive online presence, becoming the “go to girl” for a good laugh, encouragement, loving truths, and vulnerability. Her purpose in life is to spread laughter and joy without sacrificing honesty and truth.
Alexandra Killion and A Shelter for Cancer Families present La Petite Maison Gala

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Houston interior designer Alexandra Killion is debuting the inaugural La Petite Maison Gala. The festive evening will be centered around a collection of one-of-a-kind dollhouses created by an all-star lineup of builders, architects, and designers. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on the designer dollhouses and other exclusive items in a silent auction while they enjoy cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres.
Four Seasons Hotel Houston presents Official Drink of H-Town Competition

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The city’s best bartenders will gather and compete for the honor of creating the “Official Drink of H-Town.” During the competition, featured bartenders will present an original cocktail using any of the following spirits: Grey Goose, Patrón, Bacardi Ocho, Bombay Sapphire, or Teeling. A panel of beverage experts and event attendees will taste and vote for the winning cocktail, which will be featured on the Bayou & Bottle menu for one year. Prizes from Four Seasons Hotel Houston will also be awarded.
