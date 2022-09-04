Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Shooting in Pomona
A person was shot and killed in Pomona Thursday. The shooting was reported about 3:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Fillmore Place, near Hamilton Park, according to the Pomona Police Department. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name was not released pending notification of their next...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was shot to death in South Los Angeles, and investigators continued their efforts to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 9600 block of South Main Street about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired found the mortally wounded man lying on the front lawn of a residence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in Attempted Burglary at Elementary School
A man who police said allegedly attempted to burglarize an elementary school in San Marino is in custody Thursday. Officers from the San Marino Police Department responded at 4:03 a.m. Wednesday to an audible alarm call for service at Carver Elementary School, located at 3100 Huntington Drive. Upon their arrival, officers noticed a suspect attempting to open the teacher’s lounge door located on the east side of the campus, said Cpl. Juan Salcido.
mynewsla.com
Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle
Three teens were arrested Thursday in an alleged connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Orozco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year old juvenile were arrested Thursday morning after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Two Plead Not Guilty in Off-Duty Police Officer’s Killing
Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George GascÃ³n called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Carlos Delcid — who is accused of gunning down off-duty Officer...
mynewsla.com
Person Found Dead in Parked Van in Center Divider Area of 710 Freeway
A person was found dead Thursday inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
Authorities Thursday identified a woman who was shot to death in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday near Central Avenue and 90th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Jennell Taylor, 58, of Los Angeles died at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Suspected Violent Felon Arrested Near Railroad Tracks in Rancho Mirage
A 32-year-old suspected violent felon was found running near railroad tracks and arrested Thursday in Rancho Mirage. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City had an active felony warrant and was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and spousal abuse, according to Sgt. Dave Morton with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Long Beach Shooting
A man was wounded early Tuesday morning in a shooting in the Arlington area of western Long Beach and took himself to a hospital for treatment. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of Santa Fe Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Brian Fritz. Officers...
mynewsla.com
Driver Killed, Passenger Seriously Hurt in Crash at Riverside Intersection
A motorist was killed and her passenger seriously injured Thursday when her sedan slammed into a telephone pole at a Riverside intersection. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at Audrey Avenue and Jackson Street, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Emilio Angulo said that the driver, identified only as...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Killing Man, Dumping Body in Church Parking Lot Arraigned
A probationer accused of killing a man and dumping his body outside a Corona church pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and other offenses. Javier Lopez Martinez, 44, of Corona, was arrested last month with his girlfriend, 37-year-old Marena Nicolas, following a Corona Police Department investigation into the slaying of Eduardo Jesus Cortez on Aug. 17.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Downtown Shooting; Investigation Continuing
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Elijah Wildridge,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man Shot to Death at Party in Coachella
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who died and a woman who was injured in a shooting at a party in Coachella. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Juvenile Arrested in Shooting Death at Coachella Party
A juvenile suspected in a Coachella party shooting where a man died and a woman was injured was in custody Wednesday, officials said. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Death Investigation Underway in Bellflower; 91 Freeway Lanes, Off-Ramp Closed
A man was found dead Thursday in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit, prompting an hours-long closure of some lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway. Sheriff’s officials said a man was found dead around 8:35 a.m. in the 17200 block of Lakewood Boulevard. No information was immediately released about the cause of death or the person’s identity.
mynewsla.com
Felon Suspected of Fatally Shooting Man in Menifee
A felon suspected of gunning down a 58-year-old man in Menifee was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Arturo Recinos of Menifee was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta in connection with the slaying of Jesus Carlon of Wildomar Tuesday. In addition to murder, Recinos was booked for...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Man in Hemet
A 64-year-old at risk man last seen in Hemet was reported missing Thursday, authorities said. Alvaro Caceres was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday near Stanford Street and Florida Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Caceres on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
2 Killed in Santa Monica Plane Crash; Investigation Underway
Two people were killed Thursday when a small plane crashed at Santa Monica Airport. Fire crews and paramedics were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Donald Douglas Loop on reports of the crash and found the aircraft down on the tarmac, according to the Santa Monica Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal Stabbing in Costa Mesa
A 26-year-old man, who was acquitted of a murder in Anaheim in 2018, pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced to 14 years in prison Tuesday for a deadly stabbing in Costa Mesa. Jasper Bear Belknap pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and admitted sentencing enhancements for the personal use of a...
mynewsla.com
Pursuit Involving Sheriff’s Department Prompts Closure of 91 Freeway Lanes
A pursuit involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday prompted closure of two eastbound lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway and an off-ramp in Bellflower. The Lakewood Boulevard off-ramp and freeway lanes 5 and 6 were closed about 9:40 a.m., and the closures were continuing early Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
