BBC

Cost of living puts the crunch on pet owners, says RSPCA

The "soaring demand" for help with vet fees due to the cost of living increase has resulted in the RSPCA opening a new clinic to help struggling pet owners. The charity has opened a facility in Stowmarket, Suffolk, after seeing so many owners requesting help at its other clinic near Ipswich.
petpress.net

10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)

If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
msn.com

Girl Dies of Rabies After Being Bitten by Stray Dog: Officials

A 12-year-old girl in India has died after she contracted rabies from a dog bite, according to officials. The girl, known only as Abhirami, was bitten by a stray dog in August and died in a Kerala state hospital on Monday, September 5, according to the BBC. Rabies is endemic...
topdogtips.com

Wrong Dog Mixes: Dog Breeds That Should Not Be Mixed

Cross-breed dogs or mixed breed dogs are still gaining popularity over the world. And who can blame them?. They're adorable canine best friends! However, certain dog breeds should not be mixed. Even though some are by accident, crossbreeds are still very popular in the United States. For instance, maybe you've...
dailyphew.com

Cat Rescued From A Fire Now Cares For Other Animals In A Veterinary Clinic

Russell, who survived a cat fire, now looks after other animals at a veterinarian office. A few years ago, he suffered serious burns while being trapped in the debris of his home for four days. According to abc11.com, during his therapy, Russell has assisted other animals in their rehabilitation at...
One Green Planet

Petition: Ban Woman Who Drowned Her Chihuahua From Owning Any Animals

A woman in Florida live-streamed her Chihuahua’s dead body after drowning the dog in a swimming pool. The heartbreaking murder caught on CCTV footage shows the woman taking the Chihuahua to the pool and holding the poor dog under the water while they were struggling. Regarding the footage turned over to the police, the Brevard County Sheriff, Wayne Ivy, described the video as “the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”
msn.com

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
pethelpful.com

Donkey Who Woke Mom Out of a Dead Sleep to Help a Goat in Distress Is a True Hero

When you hear about a middle-of-the-night livestock rescue, a dog is usually the hero at-hand. This time, though, a different kind of animal gets credit for being the hero we needed (and didn't deserve). The goat he saved deserved it, though, which is why we're so impressed with Waffles' quick thinking and persistence. He's such a good donkey!
dailyphew.com

Meet This Tiny Oreo Cloud Who Will Eventually Become A Giant 85-Pound Floof

This little pup was nicknamed Oreo cloud and once you see his coat, you’ll instantly understand why. When Sara Hamilton shared pics of her little boy on a popular Facebook group called Dogspotting Society, they immediately went viral, receiving over 22K reactions and 2.5K comments. People were drooling and melting, and they were tagging their friends to meet the irresistible furball as well.
The Independent

Charles ‘moved beyond words’ by allergy death as he hosts global symposium

The Prince of Wales has said he was “moved beyond words” by the death of a teenager who died from an allergic reaction to a Pret baguette.Charles is hosting a global symposium of allergy scientists at Dumfries House in Scotland organised by The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.The foundation was set up by the parents of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died from anaphylaxis, the most severe form of an allergic reaction.Natasha died on July 17 2016 aged 15 after eating a Pret a Manger artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette before boarding a flight at Heathrow with her father and best friend.A coroner...
msn.com

These are the dog breeds that live the longest, according to data

Dogs are popular companions in most countries and cultures. Providing company, unconditional love, and safety are just a few characteristics that make them our best friends—and, most of all, make us happy. Many factors go into choosing a dog breed: the size of your home and city; your family;...
petpress.net

5 Best Big Dog Breeds For Your Family

There’s no denying that big dog breeds are some of the most impressive around. From their massive size to their commanding presence, these pups are sure to turn heads wherever they go. But with all that size comes some big responsibility. Not only do these dogs require plenty of...
psychologytoday.com

Does Your Cat Like You?

In the presence of people they trust, cats express their relaxed state by slowly blinking, and sometimes by purring. Many cats develop a close relationship with their owners that has similarities to their relationship with their mothers. Cats may express their displeasure at strangers by hissing, arching their backs, elevating...
ohmymag.co.uk

This abandoned and disfigured dog with one nostril has become Insta-famous

This rescue dogwith one nostril wasfeared to have been used as bait in illegal dog fighting. The activity made her disfigured and nearly took her life. The pup was heartlessly dumped on the side of the road after her abusers needed her no longer. Thankfully, she was taken into care...
katzenworld.co.uk

I’m Feline Great! Zara Puts her Paws up in Purrfect new Home After Long 200-day Wait

She’d been in RSPCA care since January but received absolutely no interest. An unwanted black cat who had been in rescue in the West Midlands for seven months without a single call or rehoming enquiry was inundated with offers from potential adopters – including one from America – after the RSPCA put out a special appeal.
