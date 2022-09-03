Read full article on original website
BBC
Cost of living puts the crunch on pet owners, says RSPCA
The "soaring demand" for help with vet fees due to the cost of living increase has resulted in the RSPCA opening a new clinic to help struggling pet owners. The charity has opened a facility in Stowmarket, Suffolk, after seeing so many owners requesting help at its other clinic near Ipswich.
More than 4,000 beagles raised to be used in US drug trials were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia
The company that owned the facility was sued by the DOJ in May citing instances of animal cruelty, including some dogs being killed instead of treated.
Pet owner's heartbreak as his six-month-old puppy dies during a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours at a popular beach
A man said he is 'absolutely heartbroken' after his six-month-old puppy died following a walk at a popular beach - one of a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours. Dusty Sammon took his rescue pup Yindi for a walk on August 3 along Kawana Beach on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
ohmymag.co.uk
Firefighters' shock as this neglected spaniel was knowingly left in a hole for three days by its owner
The firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were shocked beyond belief to find out that the black spaniel Maya they were about to rescue from a riser cupboard shaft had been trapped there for three days, and its owner knew it. They asked the RSPCA to assist with the case, which led to an investigation and a jail sentence for a heartless woman.
petpress.net
10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)
If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
msn.com
Girl Dies of Rabies After Being Bitten by Stray Dog: Officials
A 12-year-old girl in India has died after she contracted rabies from a dog bite, according to officials. The girl, known only as Abhirami, was bitten by a stray dog in August and died in a Kerala state hospital on Monday, September 5, according to the BBC. Rabies is endemic...
topdogtips.com
Wrong Dog Mixes: Dog Breeds That Should Not Be Mixed
Cross-breed dogs or mixed breed dogs are still gaining popularity over the world. And who can blame them?. They're adorable canine best friends! However, certain dog breeds should not be mixed. Even though some are by accident, crossbreeds are still very popular in the United States. For instance, maybe you've...
dailyphew.com
Cat Rescued From A Fire Now Cares For Other Animals In A Veterinary Clinic
Russell, who survived a cat fire, now looks after other animals at a veterinarian office. A few years ago, he suffered serious burns while being trapped in the debris of his home for four days. According to abc11.com, during his therapy, Russell has assisted other animals in their rehabilitation at...
One Green Planet
Petition: Ban Woman Who Drowned Her Chihuahua From Owning Any Animals
A woman in Florida live-streamed her Chihuahua’s dead body after drowning the dog in a swimming pool. The heartbreaking murder caught on CCTV footage shows the woman taking the Chihuahua to the pool and holding the poor dog under the water while they were struggling. Regarding the footage turned over to the police, the Brevard County Sheriff, Wayne Ivy, described the video as “the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”
msn.com
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
pethelpful.com
Donkey Who Woke Mom Out of a Dead Sleep to Help a Goat in Distress Is a True Hero
When you hear about a middle-of-the-night livestock rescue, a dog is usually the hero at-hand. This time, though, a different kind of animal gets credit for being the hero we needed (and didn't deserve). The goat he saved deserved it, though, which is why we're so impressed with Waffles' quick thinking and persistence. He's such a good donkey!
Loyal Watch Dog Lays Down Calmly Next To Drug Gang During Police Raid
Dogs are known to be incredibly intelligent animals. They have a sharp sensory response that helps them detect threats in their environment, hence their use for security. Also, they possess strong loyalty, which is why they often are called man’s best friends. Interestingly, a hilarious incident happened when a...
dailyphew.com
Meet This Tiny Oreo Cloud Who Will Eventually Become A Giant 85-Pound Floof
This little pup was nicknamed Oreo cloud and once you see his coat, you’ll instantly understand why. When Sara Hamilton shared pics of her little boy on a popular Facebook group called Dogspotting Society, they immediately went viral, receiving over 22K reactions and 2.5K comments. People were drooling and melting, and they were tagging their friends to meet the irresistible furball as well.
Charles ‘moved beyond words’ by allergy death as he hosts global symposium
The Prince of Wales has said he was “moved beyond words” by the death of a teenager who died from an allergic reaction to a Pret baguette.Charles is hosting a global symposium of allergy scientists at Dumfries House in Scotland organised by The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.The foundation was set up by the parents of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died from anaphylaxis, the most severe form of an allergic reaction.Natasha died on July 17 2016 aged 15 after eating a Pret a Manger artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette before boarding a flight at Heathrow with her father and best friend.A coroner...
msn.com
These are the dog breeds that live the longest, according to data
Dogs are popular companions in most countries and cultures. Providing company, unconditional love, and safety are just a few characteristics that make them our best friends—and, most of all, make us happy. Many factors go into choosing a dog breed: the size of your home and city; your family;...
petpress.net
5 Best Big Dog Breeds For Your Family
There’s no denying that big dog breeds are some of the most impressive around. From their massive size to their commanding presence, these pups are sure to turn heads wherever they go. But with all that size comes some big responsibility. Not only do these dogs require plenty of...
psychologytoday.com
Does Your Cat Like You?
In the presence of people they trust, cats express their relaxed state by slowly blinking, and sometimes by purring. Many cats develop a close relationship with their owners that has similarities to their relationship with their mothers. Cats may express their displeasure at strangers by hissing, arching their backs, elevating...
ohmymag.co.uk
This abandoned and disfigured dog with one nostril has become Insta-famous
This rescue dogwith one nostril wasfeared to have been used as bait in illegal dog fighting. The activity made her disfigured and nearly took her life. The pup was heartlessly dumped on the side of the road after her abusers needed her no longer. Thankfully, she was taken into care...
katzenworld.co.uk
I’m Feline Great! Zara Puts her Paws up in Purrfect new Home After Long 200-day Wait
She’d been in RSPCA care since January but received absolutely no interest. An unwanted black cat who had been in rescue in the West Midlands for seven months without a single call or rehoming enquiry was inundated with offers from potential adopters – including one from America – after the RSPCA put out a special appeal.
Comments / 1